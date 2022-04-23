How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Ole Miss, Game 3
Mississippi State baseball (23-17, 7-10) got the bats going and rallied to defeat Ole Miss (22-16, 6-11), 10-7 on the road at Swayze Field on Friday evening, getting a much-needed victory after allowing the Rebels their first home victory against the Bulldogs since 2015 the previous day.
The Bulldogs will look to build upon that success with a chance to win the series against their in-state rival heading into the third game of the series on Saturday afternoon.
Here's what to know about Saturday's matchup between the Bulldogs and the Rebels and how to tune in, regardless of where you are:
Game Info: Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss
Where: Swayze Field (Oxford, MS)
Weather: 83 degrees, Partly Sunny
Start time: 3:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 23
Watch: ESPN2
Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=3218&type=Live