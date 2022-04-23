Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Ole Miss, Game 3

What to know and how to tune in as Mississippi State baseball faces Ole Miss in the final game of the series.

Mississippi State baseball (23-17, 7-10) got the bats going and rallied to defeat Ole Miss (22-16, 6-11), 10-7 on the road at Swayze Field on Friday evening, getting a much-needed victory after allowing the Rebels their first home victory against the Bulldogs since 2015 the previous day.

The Bulldogs will look to build upon that success with a chance to win the series against their in-state rival heading into the third game of the series on Saturday afternoon.

Here's what to know about Saturday's matchup between the Bulldogs and the Rebels and how to tune in, regardless of where you are:

Game Info: Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

Where: Swayze Field (Oxford, MS)

Weather: 83 degrees, Partly Sunny

Start time: 3:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 23

Watch: ESPN2

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=3218&type=Live

