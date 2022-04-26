Mississippi State baseball looks to pick up a midweek victory against SEC-foe Ole Miss in the Governor's Cup.

Mississippi State baseball (24-17, 8-10) defeated Ole Miss (22-17, 6-12) on Friday and Saturday to claim its sixth-straight SEC series victory over the Rebels this weekend.

The two in-state rivals will face off again in the Governor's Cup on Tuesday night at Trustmark Park in Pearl. The game will not count as an SEC matchup, but it will still feature heavy competition and a potential RPI boost for the winning team.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT.

Mississippi State Starting Lineup:

2B RJ Yeager

3B Kamren James

DH Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

1B Hunter Hines

LF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

CF Jess Davis

SS Tanner Leggett

RHP Mikey Tepper

Ole Miss Starting Lineup:

CF Justin Bench

SS Jacob Gonzalez

1B Tim Elko

LF Kevin Graham

C Calvin Harris

DH Kemp Alderman

RF Hayden Leatherwood

3B Reagan Burford

2B Peyton Chatagnier

RHP Drew McDaniel

TOP of 1: Ole Miss batting

Bench walked

Gonzalez tripled to center field, Bench scored

Elko grounded out to 2b, Gonzalez scored