Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball Takes On Ole Miss in Governor's Cup
Mississippi State baseball (24-17, 8-10) defeated Ole Miss (22-17, 6-12) on Friday and Saturday to claim its sixth-straight SEC series victory over the Rebels this weekend.
The two in-state rivals will face off again in the Governor's Cup on Tuesday night at Trustmark Park in Pearl. The game will not count as an SEC matchup, but it will still feature heavy competition and a potential RPI boost for the winning team.
First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT.
Mississippi State Starting Lineup:
2B RJ Yeager
3B Kamren James
DH Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
1B Hunter Hines
LF Brad Cumbest
RF Kellum Clark
CF Jess Davis
SS Tanner Leggett
RHP Mikey Tepper
Ole Miss Starting Lineup:
CF Justin Bench
SS Jacob Gonzalez
1B Tim Elko
LF Kevin Graham
C Calvin Harris
DH Kemp Alderman
RF Hayden Leatherwood
3B Reagan Burford
2B Peyton Chatagnier
RHP Drew McDaniel
TOP of 1: Ole Miss batting
Bench walked
Gonzalez tripled to center field, Bench scored
Elko grounded out to 2b, Gonzalez scored