How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Faces Ole Miss, Game 1

Everything you need to know about Mississippi State baseball's first matchup of the series against Ole Miss and how to tune in.

Mississippi State baseball (22-16, 6-9) is coming off a dominant 17-2 win over the Jackson State Tigers in a game that only took seven innings to finish out. 

Before that, MSU came within reach of recording its first SEC sweep on the season, topping the Auburn Tigers twice in a row (7-6 and 9-5) before falling just short in a 3-2 loss in Game 3.

Up next, the Bulldogs will look to keep the momentum rolling as they return to SEC play to take on the in-state rival Ole Miss Rebels on the road in Oxford.

Ole Miss (21-15, 5-10) is currently on a three-game losing streak, most recently falling 13-3 to Southeast Missouri after recording two consecutive losses (9-8 and 4-2) to lose the series to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Here's what to know about Thursday's game between the Bulldogs and the Rebels and how to tune in, regardless of where you are:

Game Info: Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

Where: Swayze Field (Oxford, MS)

Weather: 78 degrees, Intermittent Clouds

Start time: 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 21

Watch: SEC Network

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=3218&type=Live

