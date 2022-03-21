Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Faces Southern

Everything you need to know about tuning in for Tuesday's match between Mississippi State and Southern.

Mississippi State baseball has already been through its fair share of ups and downs this early on in the 2022 season, most recently avoiding being swept by Georgia as it opened SEC play this past weekend.

After being defeated by the Bulldogs for two consecutive games, the Bulldogs in maroon and white came out swinging and secured a solid 20-3 victory on Sunday, improving to an overall record of 12-9.

Up next, Mississippi State faces the Southern Jaguars, who sit at 4-15 overall after most recently falling to UAPB, 7-3, in midweek action.

Here's everything you need to know about tuning in for the matchup that is expected to result in a Mississippi State win this week:

Game information: Mississippi State vs. Southern

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Where: Dudy Noble Field (Starkville, MS)

Weather: 64 degrees, Thunderstorm

Start time: 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 22

Watch: SEC Network +

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=2177&type=Archive

USATSI_16358040
Basketball

Mississippi State Names New Men’s Basketball Coach

By Elizabeth Keen2 hours ago
USATSI_12897829
Baseball

Mississippi State Avoids Being Swept By Georgia With 20-3 Victory

By Elizabeth Keen16 hours ago
USATSI_16287320 (1)
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball Falls 12-11 to Georgia in Game 2

By Elizabeth KeenMar 19, 2022
USATSI_16318585
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State Battles Georgia (3/19/2022)

By Elizabeth KeenMar 19, 2022
USATSI_17413944
Football

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Will See Tom Brady Again After All

By Elizabeth KeenMar 19, 2022
USATSI_17754698
Basketball

What’s Next for Mississippi State Men’s Basketball?

By Tanner MarlarMar 19, 2022
USATSI_16340051
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball: Diamond Dawgs Drop Game 1 Against Georgia

By Elizabeth KeenMar 18, 2022
USATSI_16319167 (3)
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State takes on Georgia (3/18/22)

By Elizabeth KeenMar 18, 2022