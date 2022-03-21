Everything you need to know about tuning in for Tuesday's match between Mississippi State and Southern.

Mississippi State baseball has already been through its fair share of ups and downs this early on in the 2022 season, most recently avoiding being swept by Georgia as it opened SEC play this past weekend.

After being defeated by the Bulldogs for two consecutive games, the Bulldogs in maroon and white came out swinging and secured a solid 20-3 victory on Sunday, improving to an overall record of 12-9.

Up next, Mississippi State faces the Southern Jaguars, who sit at 4-15 overall after most recently falling to UAPB, 7-3, in midweek action.

Here's everything you need to know about tuning in for the matchup that is expected to result in a Mississippi State win this week:

Game information: Mississippi State vs. Southern

Where: Dudy Noble Field (Starkville, MS)

Weather: 64 degrees, Thunderstorm

Start time: 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 22

Watch: SEC Network +

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=2177&type=Archive