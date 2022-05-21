Live Updates: Mississippi State vs. Tennessee, Game 3
Mississippi State baseball (26-29, 9-20) will close out the 2022 season on Saturday afternoon as it takes on Tennessee (48-7, 24-5) in the final game of the weekend series.
The Diamond Dawgs will look to end the year on a good note and head into the offseason with some positive momentum. The team was blown out by a score of 27-2 on Thursday night, but kept the Friday's game close with a 4-3 loss.
First pitch is set for 2 p.m. CT. Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates... and BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!
Mississippi State Starting Lineup:
2B RJ Yeager
1B Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
LF Brad Cumbest
RF Kellum Clark
3B Kamren James
CF Brayland Skinner
SS Lane Forsythe
RHP Cade Smith
Tennessee Starting Lineup:
LF Seth Stephenson
1B Luc Lipcius
RF Jordan Beck
CF Drew Gilbert
3B Trey Lipscomb
2B Jorel Ortega
DH Blake Burke
C Evan Russell
SS Cortland Lawson
RHP Drew Beam
TOP of 1: Tennessee batting
Stephenson flied out to center field
Lipcius grounded out to 2b
Beck struck out swinging
BOTTOM of 1: Mississippi State batting
Yeager homered to left-center field
Hancock walked
Tanner lined out to 3b
Hines grounded into double play, Hancock out at second
End of 1: Mississippi State 1, Tennessee 0
TOP of 2: Tennessee batting
Gilbert reached on catcher's interference
Lipscomb homered to left-center field, Gilbert scored