Mississippi State baseball will look to end the 2022 season on a good note against Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.

Mississippi State baseball (26-29, 9-20) will close out the 2022 season on Saturday afternoon as it takes on Tennessee (48-7, 24-5) in the final game of the weekend series.

The Diamond Dawgs will look to end the year on a good note and head into the offseason with some positive momentum. The team was blown out by a score of 27-2 on Thursday night, but kept the Friday's game close with a 4-3 loss.

First pitch is set for 2 p.m. CT. Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates... and BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!

Mississippi State Starting Lineup:

2B RJ Yeager

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

LF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

3B Kamren James

CF Brayland Skinner

SS Lane Forsythe

RHP Cade Smith

Tennessee Starting Lineup:

LF Seth Stephenson

1B Luc Lipcius

RF Jordan Beck

CF Drew Gilbert

3B Trey Lipscomb

2B Jorel Ortega

DH Blake Burke

C Evan Russell

SS Cortland Lawson

RHP Drew Beam

TOP of 1: Tennessee batting

Stephenson flied out to center field

Lipcius grounded out to 2b

Beck struck out swinging

BOTTOM of 1: Mississippi State batting

Yeager homered to left-center field

Hancock walked

Tanner lined out to 3b

Hines grounded into double play, Hancock out at second

End of 1: Mississippi State 1, Tennessee 0

TOP of 2: Tennessee batting

Gilbert reached on catcher's interference

Lipscomb homered to left-center field, Gilbert scored