LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: MSU vs. Texas in the College World Series

Mississippi State looks to bounce back in its second meeting with Texas this week.

We've seen Mississippi State baseball pull off some impossible-looking wins in recent history (think the eighth-inning comeback against Virginia that ended in a 6-5 Bulldogs win).

But that wasn't enough on Friday evening when the Bulldogs tied up the game in the eighth inning against Texas, only for Texas to score three more runs in the ninth inning and snag an 8-5 victory.

MSU has just one more shot to get it right against Texas when the two programs face each other on Saturday night.

The winner will go on to a three-game championship series against the Vanderbilt Commodores that starts on Monday, June 28.

You can find the latest score and live play-by-play updates of Thursday's game right here on Cowbell Corner. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT.

Here's a look at the starting lineups.

Mississippi State:

1. Rowdey Jordan - CF

2. Tanner Allen - RF

3. Kamren James - 3B

4. Luke Hancock - 1B

5. Logan Tanner - C

6. Scotty Dubrule - 2B

7. Brad Cumbest - LF

8. Kellum Clark - DH

9. Lane Forsythe - SS

P - Will Bednar

Texas:

1. Mike Antico - CF

2. Eric Kennedy - LF

3. Zach Zubia - 1B

4. Ivan Melendez - DH

5. Mitchell Daly - 2B

6. Cam Williams - 3B

7. Douglas Hodo III - RF

8. Trey Faltine - SS

9. Silas Ardoin - C

P - Tristan Stevens

TOP of 1 - Texas batting

- Antico struck out swinging

- Kennedy struck out swinging

- Zubia grounded out to shortstop

MSU 0, Texas 0

BOTTOM of 1 - MSU batting