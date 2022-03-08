How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Faces Texas Tech

Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs Texas Tech, Game 1

Everything to know as the Bulldogs and Red Raiders face off in the first of two midweek games.

After dropping two weekend games to Tulane, the Mississippi State baseball team is looking to rebound as they meet the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first of two midweek games at MGM Park in Biloxi. 

The No. 23 Diamond Dawgs cling to an even 6-6 record and are hoping to stop a two-game losing streak. Although they defeated Tulane 19-2 in the Friday night matchup of the series, they gave up a huge lead on Saturday and lost in extra innings by a score of 11-10. In Sunday's rubber match, they managed to keep the game close but let it slip away in the end and fell 5-4. 

The Bulldogs will have their work cut out for them against No. 11 Texas Tech (10-2). The Red Raiders have been dominant in most of their games this season and are coming off of a four-game sweep of Merrimack in which they put up an average of 17 runs per game. This week's midweek series will be the toughest matchups of the season so far for both teams. 

Here's everything to know as Mississippi State faces Texas Tech in a crucial midweek matchup. 

Game information: Mississippi State at Texas Tech

Where: MGM Park (Biloxi, MS)

Weather: 65 degrees, Mostly Cloudy Skies

Start time: 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 8

Watch: https://www.espn.com/watch/ 

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=2177&type=Archive

