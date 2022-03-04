Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball at Tulane, Game 1

Everything you need to know before the Bulldogs and Green Wave face off tonight.

Mississippi State baseball is looking to get their weekend series against Tulane going with a big win in the Big Easy following a disappointing 7-1 loss to Southern Miss on Wednesday night. 

The Diamond Dawgs hold a 5-4 record heading into their third weekend series of the season against the Green Wave. Tulane (8-1) has been dominant so far this season, with its only loss of the year coming against Louisiana Tech last Friday. 

Here's everything to know as Mississippi State travels to New Orleans to begin a three-game series against an underrated Tulane team. 

Game information: Mississippi State at Tulane

Read More

Where: Greer Field at Turchin Stadium (New Orleans, LA)

Weather: 68 degrees, Clear Skies

Start time: 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, March 4

Watch: https://www.espn.com/watch/ with a subscription to ESPN+

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=2177&type=Archive

USATSI_16319290 (1)
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Faces Tulane

By Elizabeth Keen2 minutes ago
USATSI_17815374
Football

Mississippi State OL Charles Cross Projected at Fifth Overall in CBS Mock

By Crissy Froyd18 hours ago
USATSI_17761012
Basketball

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Players Take to Twitter With Opinions on Interim HC Doug Novak

By Elizabeth KeenMar 3, 2022
USATSI_17812243
Basketball

Mississippi State Men's Basketball Falls to Auburn in Overtime, 81-68

By Tanner MarlarMar 3, 2022
USATSI_12910533
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball Falls 7-1 to Southern Miss

By Elizabeth KeenMar 2, 2022
USATSI_17772356
Basketball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Men's Basketball Faces Auburn in Big Matchup

By Elizabeth KeenMar 2, 2022
USATSI_17420615 (1)
Football

Makai Polk Calls Himself Best WR in 2022 NFL Draft

By Crissy FroydMar 2, 2022
USATSI_16358040
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Faces Southern Miss

By Crissy FroydMar 2, 2022