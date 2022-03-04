How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Faces Tulane

Everything you need to know before the Bulldogs and Green Wave face off tonight.

Mississippi State baseball is looking to get their weekend series against Tulane going with a big win in the Big Easy following a disappointing 7-1 loss to Southern Miss on Wednesday night.

The Diamond Dawgs hold a 5-4 record heading into their third weekend series of the season against the Green Wave. Tulane (8-1) has been dominant so far this season, with its only loss of the year coming against Louisiana Tech last Friday.

Here's everything to know as Mississippi State travels to New Orleans to begin a three-game series against an underrated Tulane team.

Game information: Mississippi State at Tulane

Where: Greer Field at Turchin Stadium (New Orleans, LA)

Weather: 68 degrees, Clear Skies

Start time: 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, March 4

Watch: https://www.espn.com/watch/ with a subscription to ESPN+

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=2177&type=Archive