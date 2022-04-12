Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Faces UAB

Mississippi State baseball faces UAB in midweek action.

Mississippi State baseball (18-15, 4-8) is in need of a bounce-back performance after being swept by the LSU Tigers over the weekend in Starkville.

The Bulldogs now turn their attention to the visiting UAB Blazers (21-10, 7-5), who most recently fell 13-6 to FAU, just one win away from sweeping the Owls. 

Here's everything you need to know about tuning in for the Tuesday contest between the Bulldogs and the Blazers, regardless of where you are:

Game Info: Mississippi State vs. UAB

Where: Dudy Noble Field (Starkville, MS)

Weather: 77 degrees, Cloudy

Start time: 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, April 12

Watch: SEC Network +

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=3218&type=Live

