Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. UAPB (02/22/2022)

Mississippi State baseball takes on UAPB after a win over Long Beach State.

Mississippi State baseball ended off opening weekend on a high note with a 12-4 victory over the Long Beach State on Sunday, avoiding a sweep after the Bulldogs fell to the Dirtbags, 3-0 and 13-3 in the first two days of the series.

Now, they look to continue to build off their momentum as they face a visiting UAPB team. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. CT in Starkville, moved up from its original 3 p.m. CT slot due to weather concerns.

Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates on all the action. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.

Mississippi State starting lineup:

3B Kamren James

DH Logan Tanner

1B Hunter Hines

2B RJ Yeager

CF Matt Corder

LF Brad Cumbest

RF Drew McGowan

SS Lane Forsythe

RHP Jackson Fristoe

UAPB starting lineup:

2B Andre Greene

DH Braelin Hence

CF Kacy Higgins

1B Aidan Martinez

SS Dante Leach

C Edwin De La Cruz

RF JaKobi Jackson

LF Timothy Martin

3B Conner James

RHP Mike Gerwitz

TOP of 1 (UAPB Batting):

Martinez struck out swinging

Higgins singled up the middle

Hence grounded out to second base

Greene grounded out to shortstop

Bottom of 1 (MSU Batting):

James fouled out to C

Hancock grounded out to first base unassisted

Tanner singled to center field

Hines walked; Tanner made it to second base

Yeager singled to center field, RBI; Hines advanced to second base; Tanner scored

Yeager advanced to second base on a wild pitch; Hines advanced to third base

Corder reached on an error by 2b, RBI; Yeager advanced to third; Hines scored, unearned

Cumbest singled to first base, RBI; Corder advanced to second; Yeager scored, unearned

McGowan walked; Cumbest advanced to second; Corder advanced to third

Forsythe singled to shortstop, 2 RBI; McGowan advanced to third; Cumbest scored, unearned; Corder scored, unearned

James hit by pitch; Forsythe advanced to second

James advanced to second; Forsythe advanced to third on a balk; McGowan scored, unearned

Hancock singled to center field, 2 RBI James scored, unearned; Forsythe scored, unearned

Tanner hit by pitch; Hancock advanced to second

Hines struck out swinging

END of 1: MSU 8, UAPB 0

TOP of 2 (UAPB Batting):

Leach singled to left field

De La Cruz struck out swinging

Jackson field out to center field

Leach out at second c to 2b, caught stealing

BOTTOM of 2 (MSU Batting):

Yeager grounded out to shortstop

Corder walked

Cumbest walked; Corder advanced to second

Cumbest stole second; Corder out at third

McGowan singled to center field, RBI; Cumbest scored

Forsythe struck out looking

END of 2: MSU 9, UAPB 0

TOP of 3 (UAPB Batting):

Meche to second base for Yeager

Davis to left field for Cumbest

Leggett to shortstop for Forsythe

Martin struck out looking

James struck out swinging

Greene struck out swinging

BOTTOM of 3 (MSU Batting):

James walked

Hancock walked; James advanced to second

Tanner walked; Hancock advanced to second; James advanced to third

Seibert pinch ran for Tanner

Hines hit by pitch, RBI; Seibert advanced to second; Hancock advanced to third; James scored

Leggett reached on a fielder's choice, RBI; Hines out at second shortstop to 2b; Seibert advanced to third; Hancock scored

Corder grounded out to third base, RBI; Leggett advanced to second; Seibert scored

Davis singled to shortstop; Leggett advanced to third

Clark to right field for McGowan

Clark pinch hit

Clark flied out to left field

END of 3: MSU 12, UAPB 0

TOP of 4 (UAPB Batting):