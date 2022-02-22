Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. UAPB (02/22/2022)

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. UAPB
Mississippi State baseball ended off opening weekend on a high note with a 12-4 victory over the Long Beach State on Sunday, avoiding a sweep after the Bulldogs fell to the Dirtbags, 3-0 and 13-3 in the first two days of the series.
Now, they look to continue to build off their momentum as they face a visiting UAPB team. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. CT in Starkville, moved up from its original 3 p.m. CT slot due to weather concerns.
Mississippi State starting lineup:
3B Kamren James
DH Logan Tanner
1B Hunter Hines
2B RJ Yeager
CF Matt Corder
LF Brad Cumbest
RF Drew McGowan
SS Lane Forsythe
RHP Jackson Fristoe
UAPB starting lineup:
2B Andre Greene
DH Braelin Hence
CF Kacy Higgins
1B Aidan Martinez
SS Dante Leach
C Edwin De La Cruz
RF JaKobi Jackson
LF Timothy Martin
3B Conner James
RHP Mike Gerwitz
TOP of 1 (UAPB Batting):
Martinez struck out swinging
Higgins singled up the middle
Hence grounded out to second base
Greene grounded out to shortstop
Bottom of 1 (MSU Batting):
James fouled out to C
Hancock grounded out to first base unassisted
Tanner singled to center field
Hines walked; Tanner made it to second base
Yeager singled to center field, RBI; Hines advanced to second base; Tanner scored
Yeager advanced to second base on a wild pitch; Hines advanced to third base
Corder reached on an error by 2b, RBI; Yeager advanced to third; Hines scored, unearned
Cumbest singled to first base, RBI; Corder advanced to second; Yeager scored, unearned
McGowan walked; Cumbest advanced to second; Corder advanced to third
Forsythe singled to shortstop, 2 RBI; McGowan advanced to third; Cumbest scored, unearned; Corder scored, unearned
James hit by pitch; Forsythe advanced to second
James advanced to second; Forsythe advanced to third on a balk; McGowan scored, unearned
Hancock singled to center field, 2 RBI James scored, unearned; Forsythe scored, unearned
Tanner hit by pitch; Hancock advanced to second
Hines struck out swinging
END of 1: MSU 8, UAPB 0
TOP of 2 (UAPB Batting):
Leach singled to left field
De La Cruz struck out swinging
Jackson field out to center field
Leach out at second c to 2b, caught stealing
BOTTOM of 2 (MSU Batting):
Yeager grounded out to shortstop
Corder walked
Cumbest walked; Corder advanced to second
Cumbest stole second; Corder out at third
McGowan singled to center field, RBI; Cumbest scored
Forsythe struck out looking
END of 2: MSU 9, UAPB 0
TOP of 3 (UAPB Batting):
Meche to second base for Yeager
Davis to left field for Cumbest
Leggett to shortstop for Forsythe
Martin struck out looking
James struck out swinging
Greene struck out swinging
BOTTOM of 3 (MSU Batting):
James walked
Hancock walked; James advanced to second
Tanner walked; Hancock advanced to second; James advanced to third
Seibert pinch ran for Tanner
Hines hit by pitch, RBI; Seibert advanced to second; Hancock advanced to third; James scored
Leggett reached on a fielder's choice, RBI; Hines out at second shortstop to 2b; Seibert advanced to third; Hancock scored
Corder grounded out to third base, RBI; Leggett advanced to second; Seibert scored
Davis singled to shortstop; Leggett advanced to third
Clark to right field for McGowan
Clark pinch hit
Clark flied out to left field
END of 3: MSU 12, UAPB 0
TOP of 4 (UAPB Batting):