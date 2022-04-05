Skip to main content

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. UT Martin

Follow along as Mississippi State baseball looks to pick up a midweek victory against UT Martin.

Mississippi State baseball (17-12, 4-5) dropped last weekend's series to Arkansas, but they are heading into tonight's midweek matchup coming off of a huge 5-3 Sunday victory over the Razorbacks. The Diamond Dawgs are looking to ride the momentum from that victory into tonight's matchup against UT Martin (8-17, 1-5). 

Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates as the action unfolds between Mississippi State and Arkansas. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.

Mississippi State starting lineup:

CF Drew McGowan

3B Kamren James

C Luke Hancock

DH Logan Tanner

1B Hunter Hines

RF Kellum Clark

LF Brad Cumbest

2B RJ Yeager

SS Tanner Leggett

RHP Brandon Smith

UT Martin starting lineup:

LF Will Smith

DH Jack Culumovic 

SS Casey Harford 

RF Wil Lafollette 

1B Ethan Whitley 

2B Alec Beaman

C Chance Merithew 

3B Nate Self

CF Reid Halfacre 

RHP Noah Walters 

