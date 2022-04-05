Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. UT Martin
Mississippi State baseball (17-12, 4-5) dropped last weekend's series to Arkansas, but they are heading into tonight's midweek matchup coming off of a huge 5-3 Sunday victory over the Razorbacks. The Diamond Dawgs are looking to ride the momentum from that victory into tonight's matchup against UT Martin (8-17, 1-5).
First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT.
Mississippi State starting lineup:
CF Drew McGowan
3B Kamren James
C Luke Hancock
DH Logan Tanner
1B Hunter Hines
RF Kellum Clark
LF Brad Cumbest
2B RJ Yeager
SS Tanner Leggett
RHP Brandon Smith
UT Martin starting lineup:
LF Will Smith
DH Jack Culumovic
SS Casey Harford
RF Wil Lafollette
1B Ethan Whitley
2B Alec Beaman
C Chance Merithew
3B Nate Self
CF Reid Halfacre
RHP Noah Walters