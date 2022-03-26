The Diamond Dawgs clinched an SEC series victory thanks to an incredible offensive performance in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Mississippi State's offense struggled some early in the game, but a monstrous ninth inning in which the team scored four runs helped the Bulldogs clinch the series victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide by a score of 8-7.

Pinch-hitter Tanner Leggett had only one at-bat, but he hit the walk-off RBI single to secure the victory. Logan Tanner went 1-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and two RBI off of a two-run home run that tied the score in the ninth inning. Luke Hancock had a two-run home run and totaled two RBI and two runs while going 1-for-3 at the plate. Brayland Skinner stole home plate as a pinch-runner. Starting pitcher Parker Stinnett allowed three runs on five hits and struck out eight while only walking three in 5.2 innings of action.

Mississippi State got things going defensively in the first inning with a double play, and a baserunner was thrown out stealing by Tanner. They continued this in the second, third and fourth innings with three consecutive 1-2-3 innings but were unable to produce offensively.

The Diamond Dawgs struck first in the bottom of the fourth inning. Tanner was hit by a pitch on the first play of the frame and took his base. One batter later, Hancock ended an eight-pitch at-bat with a soaring home run that easily cleared the right-field wall. Mississippi State took the 2-0 lead. Head coach Chris Lemonis thought his at-bat in that situation set the tempo for the rest of the day.

"I thought his at-bat that he had with the home run was the epitome of our offense," Lemonis said.

Stinnett walked the first batter he faced in the top of the fifth inning, and a passed ball that wasn't picked up allowed the runner to advance to second. Instead of caving under the pressure, Stinnett rose to the occasion with three consecutive swinging strikeouts.

Alabama took the lead in the top of the sixth inning. Stinnett, who had done well all day, started to fall apart. With just one Crimson Tide baserunner on with two outs, he walked one and allowed three hits and three earned runs. Alabama took the 3-2 lead and the momentum. Pico Kohn was brought in to escape the inning. He was initially called with hitting the first batter he faced, but after review, it was obvious that the batter had leaned in to be purposely hit and was called out as a result.

The Bulldogs struck back and tied things up in the bottom of the sixth inning with an RBI single by Yeager, but Alabama reclaimed the lead with a solo home run to start the seventh inning.

Things got interesting in the bottom of the eighth inning. Hunter Hines singled and Hancock reached on an error to put two on base with one out for the Bulldogs. Lightning-fast Skinner was called on to pinch-run for Hines, and he stole home on a wild pitch to tie the score at four each.

Pitcher Jackson Fristoe was brought in to try and close things out in the ninth inning. Although he has been steadily improving over the past few weeks, he struggled in a critical situation. Fristoe gave up three runs on four hits before finally escaping the inning. With the home team trailing 7-4 with only one inning left to play, fans began leaving the stadium early. If they could have seen what the bottom half of the inning would bring, they would've stayed in their seats.

Kamren James got a no-out double to start the bottom of the ninth inning, and Kellum Clark hit a double on the next at-bat to bring him home and cut the deficit to 7-5. Tanner battled through a tough series of pitches before swinging hard and making solid contact. The ball cleared the left-field wall for a two-run home run to tie the game at seven. Alabama brought in a new pitcher, adding some extra time and suspense to the situation.

Pinch hitter Matt Corder grounded out for the team's first out of the inning, but Hancock walked and Brad Cumbest singled to put two on with only one out. Yeager grounded out to advance the runners to second and third, then pinch-hitter Leggett stepped into the box for his first at-bat of the day. He did exactly what the team needed: nailed a hard-hit single down the left-field line to bring Hancock in from third and seal the comeback victory. Despite being in a high-pressure situation, Leggett was able to apply the advice that assistant coach Jake Gautreau gave him before he stepped up to the plate.

"He was telling me that the guy was actually living away," Leggett said. "He just told me 'it's not the best swing, we don't need the best swing, we just need a short, hard-hit ball.'"

Mississippi State has now clinched its first series in SEC play and has a 3-2 record in the conference. The Diamond Dawgs have the chance to get a huge sweep tomorrow in Game 3 of the series. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.