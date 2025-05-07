Mississippi State coach speaks for first time since dismissal
A lot has been said about Mississippi State’s decision to jettison the only baseball coach to ever win a national championship, from the school and media. But we haven’t heard from Chris Lemonis himself, until now.
Through 247Sports, Lemonis has released a letter from the Starkville-native “to the Mississippi State family” and you can read it in its entirety below.
No matter how you may feel about the current state of the Bulldogs’ baseball program (that isn’t in that bad of shape after sweeping Kentucky), fans should be appreciative of what Lemonis accomplished in his seven years in Starkville. He has a 232-135 record and had two College World Series appearances.
Considering those trips are separated by the COVID-19 Pandemic that cancelled the 2020 CWS, it’s fair to think wonder if the Bulldogs could have made it three-straight trips to Omaha.
Since then, though, the Bulldogs have made just one NCAA Tournament (2024) and even had a losing season the season after its national championship.
But, just like Lemonis says in his letter, fans shared many memorable moments with Lemonis, “none more special than that unforgettable night in Omaha in 2021. Winning the first national championship in school history and celebrating on the streets of Omaha with the most passionate fanbase in college baseball is a memory I will carry with me forever.”
Here’s the complete contents of Lemonis’s letter, via 247Sports:
"To the Mississippi State Family,
It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as the head baseball coach at Mississippi State University. As the son of a proud MSU graduate—and a lifelong fan of the Maroon and White—my earliest memories are filled with Egg Bowls, the sound of cowbells, and reading through my own copy of the Ron Polk playbook. This program has always been close to my heart, and having the chance to lead it has been nothing short of a dream come true.
While we didn’t accomplish every goal we set out to achieve, I take full responsibility for everything that happens within this clubhouse—on and off the field. It’s a responsibility I never took lightly. I’ve been fortunate to coach some truly remarkable young men, and to witness them create unforgettable moments at Dudy Noble Field. The relationships built during this journey mean the world to me. These players have enriched my life in more ways than they’ll ever know, and I will always be here for them—whenever they need me.
This weekend, fourteen of our players will graduate—an extraordinary achievement that reflects their dedication both on the field and in the classroom. Balancing the demands of Division I baseball with academic success is no small feat, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.
Throughout the season, I reminded our team that we were built to peak when it matters most. The adversity we’ve faced has forged a stronger, more resilient group—ready for the challenges of postseason baseball. I firmly believe in the leadership within that clubhouse, and I have every confidence in the future of this team. The coaching staff—Jake Gautreau, Kyle Cheesebrough, Justin Parker, and the rest of the group—are not only exceptional baseball minds, but men of great integrity and heart. I am deeply grateful for their tireless work and unwavering loyalty.
The most difficult part of stepping away is saying goodbye to the community we’ve come to love. I wasn’t sure what to expect when we moved to Starkville, but it didn’t take long for this special town to feel like home. Though other opportunities came along over the years, nothing ever felt like the right time to leave—because our hearts were here.
I have no regrets about accepting the opportunity to lead this storied program. While there are always things one might wish to do differently, we shared countless meaningful moments together—none more special than that unforgettable night in Omaha in 2021. Winning the first national championship in school history and celebrating on the streets of Omaha with the most passionate fanbase in college baseball is a memory I will carry with me forever.
Thank you for allowing me to be part of this incredible journey. I have no doubt that the program is in great hands, and I’ll always be cheering on the Bulldogs—no matter where life takes me next."