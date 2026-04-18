Mississippi State Finds Life Again Behind Ace, Power Surge

If Mississippi State needed a reset button, Friday night in Columbia wasn’t a bad place to find it.

A six‑game SEC losing streak is finally in the rearview, and the Bulldogs didn’t overthink how to get there.

They hit the ball out of the park, they let Tomas Valincius be Tomas Valincius, and they walked out with a 5-3 win that felt more stabilizing than dramatic.

The bigger takeaway is that nothing about Mississippi State’s formula is complicated.

When Valincius pitches like one of the best arms in the country, and he keeps giving you every reason to call him that, the Bulldogs usually look like a team without a ceiling.

Game one. Game won. pic.twitter.com/05HGLH8zNA — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) April 18, 2026

Eleven strikeouts, one bad swing allowed, and a whole lot of poise after South Carolina’s three‑run fifth. It’s become routine, which is probably the strongest compliment you can give a college starter in April.

The offense finding some explosiveness doesn’t hurt either.

Four home runs and 12 hits is more than enough when your ace is in control.

More importantly, it looked like a lineup that wasn’t pressing. They built a lead, answered when South Carolina made it interesting, and didn’t let the game drift into the kind of late‑inning mess that’s burned them during this skid.

So what does it mean? Maybe not everything, but certainly something.

Mississippi State needed to stop the bleeding, and it did.

The Bulldogs needed Valincius to keep looking like a national‑level arm, and he did. They needed the bats to show signs of life on the road, and they did.

Now the question becomes whether this is a one‑night correction or the start of a return to the form that saw the Bulldogs ranked as high as No. 4 overall.

Saturday gives them a chance to prove it wasn’t just a well‑timed exhale. Duke Stone gets the ball, the offense has a little confidence back, and Mississippi State finally has a foothold again in the SEC race.

Pitching Decision

WP: Tomas Valincius (7-1), 6.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 11 SO, 102 TP

LP: Brandon Stone (4-2), 5.2 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 SO, 2 HBP, 73 TP

S: Ben Davis (5), 1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 33 TP

Mississippi State Batting Leaders

Ace Reese: 1-5, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 HR

Noah Sullivan: 2-5, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 HR, 3 K

Reed Stallman: 1-3, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 HR, 1 BB, 2 K

Gehrig Frei: 2-5, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 HR

Jacob Parker: 3-5, 1 K