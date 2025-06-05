Mississippi State hiring Brian O'Connor continues to receive high praise
The college baseball world, outside the state of Virginia, are loving Mississippi State’s hire of former Virginia coach Brian O’Connor.
Baseball America’s Peter Flaherty called it a “massive splash hire” and said that “O’Connor is the perfect fit for the job” in recent episode of Baseball America’s College Baseball Podcast.
“I couldn't be more of a fan of this move for Mississippi State,” Flaherty said. “And I think there are going to be a lot of fun times ahead in Starkville.”
Flaherty, along with his co-host Jacob Rudner, also talked about some of the assistant coaches O’Connor will bring to Starkville and they had high praise for Virginia associated head coach Kevin McMullan.
“Coach McMullan is going with him to Mississippi State,” Flaherty said. “Coach O'Connor is obviously the centerpiece of this kind of changing of the guard in Starkville, but man, coach McMullan is one of the best assistant coaches in the country, and for him to go with coach O'Connor, I mean, that makes an already excellent hire, I think, that much better.”
No official announcement about O’Connor’s coaching staff has been made. But its widely accepted that McMullan is coming to Starkville, along with several other coaches (Matt Kirby, Michael Roberts, Travis Reifsnider, Joe Savino and Justin Weiss) who have reportedly updated their social media accounts with Mississippi State logos.
Some were even in a photograph with Bulldog fan Wade Sims (see tweet below).
There are also reports that Wake Forest pitching coach Corey Muscara will be coming to Starkville.
If those reports are all true, then Mississippi State will have one of the best coaching staffs in the nation. But as Rudner said in the podcast, the expectations are enormous.
“This job comes with unbelievable expectations,” he said. “I have heard from multiple sources throughout this process, it was made abundantly clear to all candidates, O'Connor included, that the national championship is the standard for Mississippi State. It basically has to be when you fire a coach in Chris Lemonis, who won the national title just a couple years ago, 2021. So, expectations are huge, resources will be huge, which is a big deal. They're going to pour a lot of NIL money and scholarship money into this program to give Brian O'Connor the best opportunity possible to succeed.”
Mississippi State fans in Starkville will get their first chance to meet its new baseball coach Thursday night in a special welcome event at Dudy Noble Field.