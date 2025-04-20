Mississippi State holds off another Florida comeback to win
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Gehrig Frie normally starts Mississippi State off with a bang, but Sunday he ended the game with one.
After blowing multi-run leads to Florida in back-to-back games, it looked like the Bulldogs would repeat that script. Leading 9-5 in the eighth inning, the Gators hit two home runs to close the gap to 9-8.
But Frie decided to write a new script. The senior hit a leadoff home run to start the bottom of the eighth inning, setting a tone his teammates would follow with four more runs scored and Mississippi State avoided the series sweep with a 14-8 win.
It was Frie’s fifth home run of the season and fourth leading off an inning. His lone home run that didn’t come in the first at-bat of an inning came earlier in Sunday’s game. His solo home run in the fifth inning set up the 9-5 lead Mississippi State would hold on to.
Frie was one of five Bulldogs to drive in two or more runs. Bryce Chance and Joe Powell each had three RBIs. Powell got his RBIs on a three-run home run that was apart of a five-run third inning for Mississippi State. Ace Reese had two RBIs on a 4-for-5 day at the plate and Gatlin Sanders had two RBIs of his own.
Karson Ligon picked up his fourth win of the season in five innings of work and gave up five runs on eight hits, two walks and four strikeouts before turning the game over to the Bulldogs’ bullpen. The combination of Ben Davis, Nate Williams and Stone Simmons was able to hold off the Gators enough to get the win, allowing a combined three runs on five hits two walks and three strikeouts.
Next up for the Bulldogs is their annual trip to Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss. to face No. 11 Ole Miss (28-12, 10-8 SEC), who is coming off a series loss of its own to South Carolina. First-pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.