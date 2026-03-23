Mississippi State Holds Top 10 Spot After Dominant Sweep of Vanderbilt

Mississippi State had one of its best weeks of the season last week.

The Bulldogs crushed Jackson State, 17-1, and then swept Vanderbilt for the first time with Tim Cobrin leading the Commodores over the weekend.

It wasn’t just a case of Mississippi State doing the bare minimum. Rather, it was a dominant showing. The Commodores aren’t the dominant team that we’ve seen in recent years, but are still a good baseball team. But the Bulldogs really did make a statement in the weekend sweep.

“In this conference when you have an opportunity to do something special, you need to capitalize on it,” Mississippi State coach Brian O’Connor said. “And we certainly did that today.”

However, it won’t show up in the rankings.

The Bulldogs held their position in the major college baseball top 25 rankings. D1Baseball kept them at No. 6, while Baseball America had them at No. 8.

Here’s what Baseball American’s Jacob Rudner wrote about Mississippi State.

“Mississippi State rolled through a four-game week, run-ruling Jackson State 17-1 midweek before sweeping Vanderbilt with 4-2, 7-2 and 17-7 (seven innings) wins. It marked the program’s first series sweep of the Commodores since March 11-12, 2000.

🚨 NEW NCAA TOP 25 🚨



UCLA's run at No. 1 continues and three new teams join the rankings.



Full breakdown: https://t.co/4zBKndZXk2 pic.twitter.com/9fIjEfXHHx — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) March 23, 2026

“Sophomore lefthander Tomas Valincius continued to look like a future first-rounder Saturday, striking out 14 with one walk and allowing two unearned runs on two hits over seven innings. It marked his first double-digit strikeout outing of the season.”

Here’s the full top 25 rankings.

D1Baseball Top 25

UCLA, 21-2 Texas, 20-3 Georgia Tech, 19-5 Arkansas, 18-7 Auburn, 19-4 Mississippi State, 20-4 Georgia, 20-5 Oklahoma, 19-5 Virginia, 20-5 Florida State, 19-4 Southern Miss, 19-5 Southern California, 24-1 North Carolina, 20-4 NC State, 18-6 Coastal Carolina, 16-7 Oregon State, 17-5 West Virginia, 16-4 Ole Miss, 19-6 Kentucky, 19-4 Oregon, 19-4 Tennessee, 17-7 Arizona State, 17-6 Notre Dame, 14-6 Nebraska, 18-6 Texas A&M, 18-5

Dropped out: Florida, Clemson, Wake Forest, Louisiana

Baseball America Top 25