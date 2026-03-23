Mississippi State Holds Top 10 Spot After Dominant Sweep of Vanderbilt
Mississippi State had one of its best weeks of the season last week.
The Bulldogs crushed Jackson State, 17-1, and then swept Vanderbilt for the first time with Tim Cobrin leading the Commodores over the weekend.
It wasn’t just a case of Mississippi State doing the bare minimum. Rather, it was a dominant showing. The Commodores aren’t the dominant team that we’ve seen in recent years, but are still a good baseball team. But the Bulldogs really did make a statement in the weekend sweep.
“In this conference when you have an opportunity to do something special, you need to capitalize on it,” Mississippi State coach Brian O’Connor said. “And we certainly did that today.”
However, it won’t show up in the rankings.
The Bulldogs held their position in the major college baseball top 25 rankings. D1Baseball kept them at No. 6, while Baseball America had them at No. 8.
Here’s what Baseball American’s Jacob Rudner wrote about Mississippi State.
“Mississippi State rolled through a four-game week, run-ruling Jackson State 17-1 midweek before sweeping Vanderbilt with 4-2, 7-2 and 17-7 (seven innings) wins. It marked the program’s first series sweep of the Commodores since March 11-12, 2000.
“Sophomore lefthander Tomas Valincius continued to look like a future first-rounder Saturday, striking out 14 with one walk and allowing two unearned runs on two hits over seven innings. It marked his first double-digit strikeout outing of the season.”
Here’s the full top 25 rankings.
D1Baseball Top 25
- UCLA, 21-2
- Texas, 20-3
- Georgia Tech, 19-5
- Arkansas, 18-7
- Auburn, 19-4
- Mississippi State, 20-4
- Georgia, 20-5
- Oklahoma, 19-5
- Virginia, 20-5
- Florida State, 19-4
- Southern Miss, 19-5
- Southern California, 24-1
- North Carolina, 20-4
- NC State, 18-6
- Coastal Carolina, 16-7
- Oregon State, 17-5
- West Virginia, 16-4
- Ole Miss, 19-6
- Kentucky, 19-4
- Oregon, 19-4
- Tennessee, 17-7
- Arizona State, 17-6
- Notre Dame, 14-6
- Nebraska, 18-6
- Texas A&M, 18-5
Dropped out: Florida, Clemson, Wake Forest, Louisiana
Baseball America Top 25
- UCLA Bruins, 21-2
- Texas Longhorns, 20-3
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 19-5
- Georgia Bulldogs, 20-5
- Arkansas Razorbacks, 18-7
- Auburn Tigers, 19-4
- Oklahoma Sooners, 19-5
- Mississippi State Bulldogs, 20-4
- Virginia Cavaliers, 20-5
- Florida State Seminoles, 19-4
- North Carolina Tar Heels, 20-4-1
- Southern California Trojans, 24-1
- Oregon State Beavers, 17-5
- NC State Wolfpack, 18-6
- West Virginia Mountaineers, 16-4
- Southern Miss Golden Eagles, 19-5
- Ole Miss Rebels, 19-6
- Arizona State Sun Devils, 17-6
- Oregon Ducks, 19-4
- Tennessee Volunteers, 17-7
- Kentucky Wildcats, 19-4
- Alabama Crimson Tide, 18-7
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 15-8
- Clemson Tigers, 18-7
- Cincinnati Bearcats, 19-7
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Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.