Mississippi State in the Show: Bulldogs in the MLB Postseason
A pair of former Mississippi State baseball players will see their seasons continue into the MLB Postseason.
Nathaniel Lowe and the Boston Red Sox advanced into the postseason as the American League's No. 5 seed and will face its biggest rival, the New York Yankees in the first round.
Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers have had the National League's No. 1 seed clinched for a couple of weeks and earned a first-round bye.
That bye is great thing for Woodruff, who was placed on the 15-day injured list on September 21 (retroactive to September 18). No official word on his availability for the postseason has been made.
MLB.com's Adam McCalvy held a Reddit AMA and was asked about Woodruff's injury.
"(Manager Pat) Murphy said a couple of times over the weekend that an announcement on Brandon Woodruff was imminent within days, but said announcement never came. Woodruff was back with the team at least as of Saturday, but he was not in the clubhouse during the time it was open to reporters.- Adam McCalvy, MLB.com
So, I can’t exactly answer what is going on there, except to say that all of the parties involved -- Woodruff, his surgeon, the Brewers and their doctors -- are taking their time to make sure everyone is on the same page about what they want to say about his chances of pitching again this season. It's almost certainly complicated, because with any player who suffers a late-season injury, there's the will to want to come back and play, and the risk for the rest of his career associated with that. If they close the door to a comeback, what if he changes his mind later? If they leave the door open to a comeback, are they setting up the fans for disappointment if he doesn't? There is a lot to consider, I would imagine."
Lowe and the Red Sox will begin their postseason journey at 5 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.
Here's how all of the former Bulldogs' ended up this season:
J.P. France – Houston Astros
Pos. P Height: 6-0 Weight: 198 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018
Record: 1-0 ERA: 2.25 G: 2 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 4 K: 5 BB: 2
Adam Frazier – Kansas City Royals
Pos. 2B Height: 5-10 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .267 AB: 419 H: 112 R: 43 2B: 20 3B: 0 HR: 7 RBI: 44 BB: 26 SB: 8 OPS: .684
J.T. Ginn – Athletics
Pos. SP Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2019-20
Record: 4-7 ERA: 5.08 G: 23 GS: 16 SV: 0 IP: 90.1 K: 99 BB: 31
Kendall Graveman – Free Agent
Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-13
Record: 1-0 ERA: 7.13 G: 19 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 17.2 K: 9 BB: 12
Note: Graveman was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 13.
Nathaniel Lowe – Boston Red Sox
Pos. 1B Height: 6-4 Weight: 220 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2016
AVG: .228 AB: 540 H: 123 R: 64 2B: 23 3B: 3 HR: 18 RBI: 84 BB: 62 SB: 1 OPS: .688
Jake Mangum – Tampa Bay Rays
Pos. OF Height: 6-0 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: S/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-19
AVG: .296 AB: 405 H: 120 R: 37 2B: 18 3B: 1 HR: 3 RBI: 40 BB: 19 SB: 27 OPS: .698
Konnor Pilkington – Washington Nationals
Pos. SP Height: 6-3 Weight: 240 Bats/Throws: L/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-18
Record: 2-0 ERA: 4.45 G: 32 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 28.1 K: 34 BB: 17
Hunter Renfroe – Free Agent
Pos. OF Height: 6-1 Weight: 230 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .182 AB: 99 H: 18 R: 5 2B: 6 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 4 BB: 8 SB: 0 OPS: .483
Brent Rooker – Athletics
Pos. OF Height: 6-3 Weight: 225 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2014-17
AVG: .262 AB: 626 H: 164 R: 92 2B: 40 3B: 3 HR: 30 RBI: 89 BB: 65 SB: 6 OPS: .814
Chris Stratton – Free Agent
Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-12
Record: 0-0 ERA: 7.71 G: 15 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 21 K: 22 BB: 10
Jordan Westburg – Baltimore Orioles
Pos. 3B Height: 6-1 Weight: 210 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018-20
MLB AVG: .265 AB: 328 H: 87 R: 59 2B: 10 3B: 1 HR: 17 RBI: 41 BB: 17 SB: 1 OPS: .770
Brandon Woodruff – Milwaukee Brewers
Pos. SP Height: 6-4 Weight: 242 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2012-14
Record: 7-2 ERA: 3.20 G: 12 GS: 11 SV: 0 IP: 64.2 K: 83 BB: 14
Notes: Woodruff is currently on the 15-day injured list.