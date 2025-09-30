Cowbell Corner

Two former Mississippi State baseball players will keep playing into October as the major league baseball playoffs get underway.

Taylor Hodges

Boston Red Sox first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (37) hits a double against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Fenway Park.
Boston Red Sox first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (37) hits a double against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Fenway Park. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

A pair of former Mississippi State baseball players will see their seasons continue into the MLB Postseason.

Nathaniel Lowe and the Boston Red Sox advanced into the postseason as the American League's No. 5 seed and will face its biggest rival, the New York Yankees in the first round.

Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers have had the National League's No. 1 seed clinched for a couple of weeks and earned a first-round bye.

That bye is great thing for Woodruff, who was placed on the 15-day injured list on September 21 (retroactive to September 18). No official word on his availability for the postseason has been made.

MLB.com's Adam McCalvy held a Reddit AMA and was asked about Woodruff's injury.

"(Manager Pat) Murphy said a couple of times over the weekend that an announcement on Brandon Woodruff was imminent within days, but said announcement never came. Woodruff was back with the team at least as of Saturday, but he was not in the clubhouse during the time it was open to reporters.

So, I can’t exactly answer what is going on there, except to say that all of the parties involved -- Woodruff, his surgeon, the Brewers and their doctors -- are taking their time to make sure everyone is on the same page about what they want to say about his chances of pitching again this season. It's almost certainly complicated, because with any player who suffers a late-season injury, there's the will to want to come back and play, and the risk for the rest of his career associated with that. If they close the door to a comeback, what if he changes his mind later? If they leave the door open to a comeback, are they setting up the fans for disappointment if he doesn't? There is a lot to consider, I would imagine."

Adam McCalvy, MLB.com

Lowe and the Red Sox will begin their postseason journey at 5 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.

Here's how all of the former Bulldogs' ended up this season:

Houston Astros starting pitcher J.P. France (68) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Texas Rangers.
Houston Astros starting pitcher J.P. France (68) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

J.P. France – Houston Astros

Pos. P Height: 6-0 Weight: 198 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018

Record: 1-0 ERA: 2.25 G: 2 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 4 K: 5 BB: 2

Kansas City Royals second base Adam Frazier (26) interacts with fans for fan appreciation day prior to the game.
Kansas City Royals second base Adam Frazier (26) interacts with fans for fan appreciation day prior to the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium. / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Adam Frazier – Kansas City Royals

Pos. 2B Height: 5-10 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .267 AB: 419 H: 112 R: 43 2B: 20 3B: 0 HR: 7 RBI: 44 BB: 26 SB: 8 OPS: .684

Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn (70) tosses the ball to first to record an out against the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth inning.
Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn (70) tosses the ball to first to record an out against the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

J.T. Ginn – Athletics

Pos. SP Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2019-20
Record: 4-7 ERA: 5.08 G: 23 GS: 16 SV: 0 IP: 90.1 K: 99 BB: 31

Kendall Graveman – Free Agent

Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-13
Record: 1-0 ERA: 7.13 G: 19 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 17.2 K: 9 BB: 12
Note: Graveman was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 13. 

Boston Red Sox first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (37) stretches for the ball for an out during the fourth inning.
Boston Red Sox first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (37) stretches for the ball for an out during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Nathaniel Lowe – Boston Red Sox

Pos. 1B  Height: 6-4 Weight: 220 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2016
AVG: .228 AB: 540 H: 123 R: 64 2B: 23 3B: 3 HR: 18 RBI: 84 BB: 62 SB: 1 OPS: .688

Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Jake Mangum (28) is caught in a run down against the Boston Red Sox in the eighth inning.
Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Jake Mangum (28) is caught in a run down against the Boston Red Sox in the eighth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jake Mangum – Tampa Bay Rays

Pos. OF Height: 6-0 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: S/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-19
AVG: .296 AB: 405 H: 120 R: 37 2B: 18 3B: 1 HR: 3 RBI: 40 BB: 19 SB: 27 OPS: .698

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Konnor Pilkington (45) pitches in the sixth inning against the New York Mets.
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Konnor Pilkington (45) pitches in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Konnor Pilkington – Washington Nationals

Pos. SP Height: 6-3 Weight: 240 Bats/Throws: L/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-18
Record: 2-0 ERA: 4.45 G: 32 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 28.1 K: 34 BB: 17

Hunter Renfroe – Free Agent

Pos. OF Height: 6-1 Weight: 230 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .182 AB: 99 H: 18 R: 5 2B: 6 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 4 BB: 8 SB: 0 OPS: .483

Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker (25) hits a single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals.
Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker (25) hits a single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Sutter Health Park. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Brent Rooker – Athletics

Pos. OF Height: 6-3 Weight: 225 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2014-17
AVG: .262 AB: 626 H: 164 R: 92 2B: 40 3B: 3 HR: 30 RBI: 89 BB: 65 SB: 6 OPS: .814

Chris Stratton – Free Agent

Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-12
Record: 0-0 ERA: 7.71 G: 15 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 21 K: 22 BB: 10

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg (11) hits a single against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning.
Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg (11) hits a single against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. / John Jones-Imagn Images

Jordan Westburg – Baltimore Orioles

Pos. 3B Height: 6-1 Weight: 210 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018-20
MLB AVG: .265 AB: 328 H: 87 R: 59 2B: 10 3B: 1 HR: 17 RBI: 41 BB: 17 SB: 1 OPS: .770

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning.
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at American Family Field. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Brandon Woodruff – Milwaukee Brewers

Pos. SP Height: 6-4 Weight: 242 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2012-14
Record: 7-2 ERA: 3.20 G: 12 GS: 11 SV: 0 IP: 64.2 K: 83 BB: 14
Notes: Woodruff is currently on the 15-day injured list.

