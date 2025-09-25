Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State in the Show: Bulldogs still chasing postseason berths

Teams are in their final week of the regular season with some former Mississippi State baseball players still fighting to play in October.

Taylor Hodges

Kansas City Royals second baseman Adam Frazier (26) is doused by shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) and right fielder designated hitter Carter Jensen (22) after the win over the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Adam Frazier (26) is doused by shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) and right fielder designated hitter Carter Jensen (22) after the win over the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

STARKVILLE, Miss. — The final games of the 2025 MLB regular season will be played this week and then as many as three former Mississippi State players could be in the post season.

Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers have the No. 1 seed in the NL clinched for more than a week.

Nathaniel Lowe and the Boston Red Sox have a two game lead over the Detroit Tigers for the second AL wild card spot. A postseason berth has not been clinched, yet.

J.P. France and the Houston Astros would be on the outside-looking-in of the postseason if it started today. The Astros are one game behind the Detroit Tigers for the final AL Wild Card spot.

That'll make this final week interesting.

Here’s an update on each of the former Mississippi State players’ seasons and how far back their team is from a wild card spot.

Houston Astros starting pitcher J.P. France (68) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning.
Houston Astros starting pitcher J.P. France (68) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

J.P. France – Houston Astros

Pos. P Height: 6-0 Weight: 198 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018


Record: 0-0 ERA: 0.00 G: 1 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 1 K: 0 BB: 1
Notes: The Astros are one behind the Detroit Tigers for the final AL Wild Card spot.

Kansas City Royals second baseman Adam Frazier (26) is doused by shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7)
Kansas City Royals second baseman Adam Frazier (26) is doused by shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) and right fielder designated hitter Carter Jensen (22) after the win over the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Adam Frazier – Kansas City Royals

Pos. 2B Height: 5-10 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .266 AB: 406 H: 108 R: 42 2B: 20 3B: 0 HR: 7 RBI: 43 BB: 25 SB: 8 OPS: .685
Note: The Royals are eliminated from the postseason.

Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn (70) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park.
Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn (70) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

J.T. Ginn – Athletics

Pos. SP Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2019-20
Record: 4-6 ERA: 4.57 G: 22 GS: 15 SV: 0 IP: 86.2 K: 95 BB: 28
Note: The Athletics are eliminated from the postseason.

Kendall Graveman – Free Agent

Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-13
Record: 1-0 ERA: 7.13 G: 19 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 17.2 K: 9 BB: 12
Note: Graveman was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 13. 

Boston Red Sox first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (37) forces out Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30)
Boston Red Sox first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (37) forces out Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) after taking a throw from right fielder Wilyer Abreu (not shown) for the final out of the game in the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Nathaniel Lowe – Boston Red Sox

Pos. 1B  Height: 6-4 Weight: 220 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2016
AVG: .225 AB: 528 H: 119 R: 64 2B: 20 3B: 3 HR: 18 RBI: 83 BB: 61 SB: 1 OPS: .685
Note: The Red Sox currently have the second AL wild card spot.

Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Jake Mangum (28) reacts after being caught in a run down against the Boston Red Sox.
Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Jake Mangum (28) reacts after being caught in a run down against the Boston Red Sox in the eighth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jake Mangum – Tampa Bay Rays

Pos. OF Height: 6-0 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: S/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-19
AVG: .295 AB: 390 H: 115 R: 37 2B: 17 3B: 1 HR: 3 RBI: 39 BB: 18 SB: 26 OPS: .697
Note: The Rays are eliminated from the postseason.

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Konnor Pilkington (45) throws in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins.
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Konnor Pilkington (45) throws in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Konnor Pilkington – Washington Nationals

Pos. SP Height: 6-3 Weight: 240 Bats/Throws: L/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-18
Record: 2-0 ERA: 4.55 G: 31 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 27.2 K: 33 BB: 17
Note: The Nationals are eliminated from the postseason.

Hunter Renfroe – Free Agent

Pos. OF Height: 6-1 Weight: 230 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .182 AB: 99 H: 18 R: 5 2B: 6 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 4 BB: 8 SB: 0 OPS: .483

Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker (25) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Par
Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker (25) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Brent Rooker – Athletics

Pos. OF Height: 6-3 Weight: 225 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2014-17
AVG: .264 AB: 618 H: 163 R: 91 2B: 40 3B: 3 HR: 30 RBI: 89 BB: 62 SB: 6 OPS: .819
Note: The Athletics are eliminated from the postseason.

Chris Stratton – Free Agent

Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-12
Record: 0-0 ERA: 7.71 G: 15 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 21 K: 22 BB: 10

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg (11) scores during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees.
Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg (11) scores during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Jordan Westburg – Baltimore Orioles

Pos. 3B Height: 6-1 Weight: 210 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018-20
MLB AVG: .264 AB: 311 H: 82 R: 57 2B: 10 3B: 1 HR: 15 RBI: 37 BB: 17 SB: 1 OPS: .760
Note: The Orioles are eliminated from the postseason.

Brandon Woodruff throws some pitches
Brandon Woodruff throws some pitches before the Tuesday Milwaukee Brewers National League Wild Card playoff series at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. / Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brandon Woodruff – Milwaukee Brewers

Pos. SP Height: 6-4 Weight: 242 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2012-14
Record: 7-2 ERA: 3.20 G: 12 GS: 11 SV: 0 IP: 64.2 K: 83 BB: 14
Note: The Brewers have clinched the NL’s best record.

DAWGS FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Baseball