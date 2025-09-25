Mississippi State in the Show: Bulldogs still chasing postseason berths
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The final games of the 2025 MLB regular season will be played this week and then as many as three former Mississippi State players could be in the post season.
Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers have the No. 1 seed in the NL clinched for more than a week.
Nathaniel Lowe and the Boston Red Sox have a two game lead over the Detroit Tigers for the second AL wild card spot. A postseason berth has not been clinched, yet.
J.P. France and the Houston Astros would be on the outside-looking-in of the postseason if it started today. The Astros are one game behind the Detroit Tigers for the final AL Wild Card spot.
That'll make this final week interesting.
Here’s an update on each of the former Mississippi State players’ seasons and how far back their team is from a wild card spot.
J.P. France – Houston Astros
Pos. P Height: 6-0 Weight: 198 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018
Record: 0-0 ERA: 0.00 G: 1 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 1 K: 0 BB: 1
Notes: The Astros are one behind the Detroit Tigers for the final AL Wild Card spot.
Adam Frazier – Kansas City Royals
Pos. 2B Height: 5-10 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .266 AB: 406 H: 108 R: 42 2B: 20 3B: 0 HR: 7 RBI: 43 BB: 25 SB: 8 OPS: .685
Note: The Royals are eliminated from the postseason.
J.T. Ginn – Athletics
Pos. SP Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2019-20
Record: 4-6 ERA: 4.57 G: 22 GS: 15 SV: 0 IP: 86.2 K: 95 BB: 28
Note: The Athletics are eliminated from the postseason.
Kendall Graveman – Free Agent
Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-13
Record: 1-0 ERA: 7.13 G: 19 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 17.2 K: 9 BB: 12
Note: Graveman was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 13.
Nathaniel Lowe – Boston Red Sox
Pos. 1B Height: 6-4 Weight: 220 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2016
AVG: .225 AB: 528 H: 119 R: 64 2B: 20 3B: 3 HR: 18 RBI: 83 BB: 61 SB: 1 OPS: .685
Note: The Red Sox currently have the second AL wild card spot.
Jake Mangum – Tampa Bay Rays
Pos. OF Height: 6-0 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: S/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-19
AVG: .295 AB: 390 H: 115 R: 37 2B: 17 3B: 1 HR: 3 RBI: 39 BB: 18 SB: 26 OPS: .697
Note: The Rays are eliminated from the postseason.
Konnor Pilkington – Washington Nationals
Pos. SP Height: 6-3 Weight: 240 Bats/Throws: L/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-18
Record: 2-0 ERA: 4.55 G: 31 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 27.2 K: 33 BB: 17
Note: The Nationals are eliminated from the postseason.
Hunter Renfroe – Free Agent
Pos. OF Height: 6-1 Weight: 230 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .182 AB: 99 H: 18 R: 5 2B: 6 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 4 BB: 8 SB: 0 OPS: .483
Brent Rooker – Athletics
Pos. OF Height: 6-3 Weight: 225 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2014-17
AVG: .264 AB: 618 H: 163 R: 91 2B: 40 3B: 3 HR: 30 RBI: 89 BB: 62 SB: 6 OPS: .819
Note: The Athletics are eliminated from the postseason.
Chris Stratton – Free Agent
Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-12
Record: 0-0 ERA: 7.71 G: 15 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 21 K: 22 BB: 10
Jordan Westburg – Baltimore Orioles
Pos. 3B Height: 6-1 Weight: 210 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018-20
MLB AVG: .264 AB: 311 H: 82 R: 57 2B: 10 3B: 1 HR: 15 RBI: 37 BB: 17 SB: 1 OPS: .760
Note: The Orioles are eliminated from the postseason.
Brandon Woodruff – Milwaukee Brewers
Pos. SP Height: 6-4 Weight: 242 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2012-14
Record: 7-2 ERA: 3.20 G: 12 GS: 11 SV: 0 IP: 64.2 K: 83 BB: 14
Note: The Brewers have clinched the NL’s best record.