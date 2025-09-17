Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State in the Show: How many Bulldogs are headed to MLB postseason?

One former Mississippi State baseball player has already punched his ticket to the postseason, but others could be playing in October too.

Taylor Hodges

There are just 11 days left in the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season.

Despite the short time period, only two teams have secured spots in the postseason: Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers.

That means at least one former Mississippi State player will be in the postseason.

Brandon Woodruff and the Brewers not only have a spot in the postseason, they have the NL Central division title clinched and No. 1 overall seed clinched, too.

If the season ended today, only one other former Bulldog would be in the postseason. Nathaniel Lowe and the Red Sox have a 2.5 game lead for the final AL wild card spot.

Here’s an update on each of the former Mississippi State players’ seasons and how far back their team is from a wild card spot.

Adam Frazier – Kansas City Royals

Pos. 2B Height: 5-10 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .262 AB: 382 H: 100 R: 39 2B: 19 3B: 0 HR: 6 RBI: 38 BB: 22 SB: 8 OPS: .674
Note: The Royals are 7 games back of the final AL wild card spot.

J.T. Ginn – Athletics

Pos. SP Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2019-20
Record: 3-6 ERA: 4.69 G: 21 GS: 14 SV: 0 IP: 80.2 K: 92 BB: 27
Note: The Athletics are 11 games back of the final AL wild card spot.

Kendall Graveman – Arizona Diamondbacks

Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-13
Record: 1-0 ERA: 7.13 G: 19 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 17.2 K: 9 BB: 12
Note: The Diamondbacks are 1.5 games back of the final NL wild card spot.

Nathaniel Lowe – Boston Red Sox

Pos. 1B  Height: 6-4 Weight: 220 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2016
AVG: .221 AB: 507 H: 112 R: 60 2B: 20 3B: 3 HR: 18 RBI: 78 BB: 55 SB: 1 OPS: .676
Note: The Red Sox currently have the final AL wild card spot.

Jake Mangum – Tampa Bay Rays

Pos. OF Height: 6-0 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: S/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-19
AVG: .291 AB: 371 H: 108 R: 36 2B: 17 3B: 1 HR: 2 RBI: 36 BB: 18 SB: 25 OPS: .685
Note: The Rays are 9 games back of the final AL wild card spot.

Konnor Pilkington – Washington Nationals

Pos. SP Height: 6-3 Weight: 240 Bats/Throws: L/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-18
Record: 2-0 ERA: 4.74 G: 27 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 24.2 K: 27 BB: 15
Note: The Nationals are eliminated from playoff contention.

Hunter Renfroe – Free Agent

Pos. OF Height: 6-1 Weight: 230 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .182 AB: 99 H: 18 R: 5 2B: 6 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 4 BB: 8 SB: 0 OPS: .483

Brent Rooker – Athletics

Pos. OF Height: 6-3 Weight: 225 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2014-17
AVG: .271 AB: 592 H: 159 R: 90 2B: 40 3B: 3 HR: 29 RBI: 85 BB: 59 SB: 6 OPS: .839
Note: The Athletics are 11 games back of the final AL wild card spot.

Chris Stratton – Free Agent

Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-12
Record: 0-0 ERA: 7.71 G: 15 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 21 K: 22 BB: 10

Jordan Westburg – Baltimore Orioles

Pos. 3B Height: 6-1 Weight: 210 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018-20
MLB AVG: .273 AB: 286 H: 78 R: 54 2B: 9 3B: 1 HR: 15 RBI: 34 BB: 17 SB: 2 OPS: .796
Note: The Orioles are 11 games back of the final AL wild card spot.

Brandon Woodruff – Milwaukee Brewers

Pos. SP Height: 6-4 Weight: 242 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2012-14
Record: 6-2 ERA: 3.32 G: 11 GS: 11 SV: 0 IP: 59.2 K: 74 BB: 14
Note: The Brewers have clinched the NL’s best record.

