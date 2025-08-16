Mississippi State in the Show weekly roundup: August 16
Here's how the former Mississippi State baseball players have fared so far this season:
Mississippi State Alumni in MLB
Adam Frazier – Kansas City Royals
Pos. 2B Height: 5-10 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .270 AB: 300 H: 81 R: 30 2B: 13 3B: 0 HR: 4 RBI: 31 BB: 20 SB: 8 OPS: .678
Notes: Frazier is hitting .462 (12-for-26) with three RBIs over his last seven games.
J.T. Ginn – Athletics
Pos. SP Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2019-20
Record: 2-5 ERA: 5.04 G: 16 GS: 9 SV: 0 IP: 55.1 K: 61 BB: 18
Notes: Ginn has held right-handed hitters to a .200 batting average and has a 42:4 strikeout-to-walk ratio against them this season.
Kendall Graveman – Arizona Diamondbacks
Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-13
Record: 1-0 ERA: 7.13 G: 19 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 17.2 K: 9 BB: 12
Notes: Graveman was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 13.
Nathaniel Lowe – Washington Nationals
Pos. 1B Height: 6-4 Weight: 220 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2016
AVG: .216 AB: 440 H: 95 R: 50 2B: 17 3B: 2 HR: 16 RBI: 68 BB: 47 SB: 1 OPS: .665
Notes: Lowe hit a grand slam and walked twice at the Royals on Aug. 13 and was designated for assignment the following day.
Jake Mangum – Tampa Bay Rays
Pos. OF Height: 6-0 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: S/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-19
AVG: .275 AB: 284 H: 78 R: 28 2B: 12 3B: 1 HR: 2 RBI: 31 BB: 15 SB: 17 OPS: .658
Notes: Mangum doubled at the Mariners on Aug. 10.
Konnor Pilkington – Washington Nationals
Pos. SP Height: 6-3 Weight: 240 Bats/Throws: L/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-18
Record: 2-0 ERA: 3.48 G: 11 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 10.1 K: 12 BB: 4
Notes: Pilkington pitched a perfect inning of relief with one strikeout at the Giants on Aug. 9.
Hunter Renfroe – Free Agent
Pos. OF Height: 6-1 Weight: 230 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .182 AB: 99 H: 18 R: 5 2B: 6 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 4 BB: 8 SB: 0 OPS: .483
Notes: Renfroe was released by the Kansas City Royals on May 28.
Brent Rooker – Athletics
Pos. OF Height: 6-3 Weight: 225 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2014-17
AVG: .272 AB: 478 H: 130 R: 76 2B: 28 3B: 3 HR: 24 RBI: 70 BB: 50 SB: 5 OPS: .839
Notes: Rooker went 2-for-5 with a double, home run and four RBIs at the Orioles on Aug. 9.
Chris Stratton – Free Agent
Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-12
Record: 0-0 ERA: 7.71 G: 15 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 21 K: 22 BB: 10
Notes: Stratton elected free agency on June 9 after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Jordan Westburg – Baltimore Orioles
Pos. 3B Height: 6-1 Weight: 210 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018-20
MLB AVG: .265 AB: 268 H: 71 R: 50 2B: 9 3B: 1 HR: 14 RBI: 29 BB: 14 SB: 1 OPS: .779
Notes: Westburg hit a solo homer against the Athletics on Aug. 10.
Brandon Woodruff – Milwaukee Brewers
Pos. SP Height: 6-4 Weight: 242 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2012-14
Record: 4-0 ERA: 2.06 G: 7 GS: 7 SV: 0 IP: 39.1 K: 49 BB: 8
Notes: Woodruff pitched four shutout innings with four strikeouts in a start against the Pirates on Aug. 13 and received a no-decision.
*Information from a Mississippi State press release was used in this article.