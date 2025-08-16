Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State in the Show weekly roundup: August 16

Former Bulldogs continue to shine on baseball's biggest stage.

Taylor Hodges

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at American Family Field. / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Here's how the former Mississippi State baseball players have fared so far this season:

Mississippi State Alumni in MLB

Kansas City Royals second baseman Adam Frazier (26) hits a single during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Adam Frazier – Kansas City Royals

Pos. 2B Height: 5-10 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .270 AB: 300 H: 81 R: 30 2B: 13 3B: 0 HR: 4 RBI: 31 BB: 20 SB: 8 OPS: .678
Notes: Frazier is hitting .462 (12-for-26) with three RBIs over his last seven games.

Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn (70) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Sutter Health Park. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

J.T. Ginn – Athletics

Pos. SP Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2019-20
Record: 2-5 ERA: 5.04 G: 16 GS: 9 SV: 0 IP: 55.1 K: 61 BB: 18
Notes: Ginn has held right-handed hitters to a .200 batting average and has a 42:4 strikeout-to-walk ratio against them this season.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kendall Graveman (49) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. / Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Kendall Graveman – Arizona Diamondbacks

Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-13
Record: 1-0 ERA: 7.13 G: 19 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 17.2 K: 9 BB: 12
Notes: Graveman was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 13.

Washington Nationals first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (33) is congratulated by teammates after a grand slam during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Nathaniel Lowe – Washington Nationals

Pos. 1B  Height: 6-4 Weight: 220 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2016
AVG: .216 AB: 440 H: 95 R: 50 2B: 17 3B: 2 HR: 16 RBI: 68 BB: 47 SB: 1 OPS: .665
Notes: Lowe hit a grand slam and walked twice at the Royals on Aug. 13 and was designated for assignment the following day.

Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Jake Mangum (28) steals third base during the first inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Jake Mangum – Tampa Bay Rays

Pos. OF Height: 6-0 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: S/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-19
AVG: .275 AB: 284 H: 78 R: 28 2B: 12 3B: 1 HR: 2 RBI: 31 BB: 15 SB: 17 OPS: .658
Notes: Mangum doubled at the Mariners on Aug. 10.

Washington Nationals pitcher Konnor Pilkington (45) celebrates with Nationals catcher Riley Adams (15) after the final out against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Konnor Pilkington – Washington Nationals

Pos. SP Height: 6-3 Weight: 240 Bats/Throws: L/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-18
Record: 2-0 ERA: 3.48 G: 11 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 10.1 K: 12 BB: 4
Notes: Pilkington pitched a perfect inning of relief with one strikeout at the Giants on Aug. 9.

Hunter Renfroe – Free Agent

Pos. OF Height: 6-1 Weight: 230 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .182 AB: 99 H: 18 R: 5 2B: 6 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 4 BB: 8 SB: 0 OPS: .483
Notes: Renfroe was released by the Kansas City Royals on May 28.

Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker (25) strikes out on an automatic strike during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Sutter Health Park. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Brent Rooker – Athletics

Pos. OF Height: 6-3 Weight: 225 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2014-17
AVG: .272 AB: 478 H: 130 R: 76 2B: 28 3B: 3 HR: 24 RBI: 70 BB: 50 SB: 5 OPS: .839
Notes: Rooker went 2-for-5 with a double, home run and four RBIs at the Orioles on Aug. 9.

Chris Stratton – Free Agent

Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-12
Record: 0-0 ERA: 7.71 G: 15 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 21 K: 22 BB: 10
Notes: Stratton elected free agency on June 9 after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg (11) scores during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Jordan Westburg – Baltimore Orioles

Pos. 3B Height: 6-1 Weight: 210 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018-20
MLB AVG: .265 AB: 268 H: 71 R: 50 2B: 9 3B: 1 HR: 14 RBI: 29 BB: 14 SB: 1 OPS: .779
Notes: Westburg hit a solo homer against the Athletics on Aug. 10.

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) watches New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) run the bases after hitting a solo home run in the first inning at American Family Field. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Brandon Woodruff – Milwaukee Brewers

Pos. SP Height: 6-4 Weight: 242 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2012-14
Record: 4-0 ERA: 2.06 G: 7 GS: 7 SV: 0 IP: 39.1 K: 49 BB: 8
Notes: Woodruff pitched four shutout innings with four strikeouts in a start against the Pirates on Aug. 13 and received a no-decision.

*Information from a Mississippi State press release was used in this article.

