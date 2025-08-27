Mississippi State in The Show weekly roundup: August 27
Mississippi State currently has eight players on active MLB rosters as the season enters the final month. Some former Bulldogs are gearing up for what they hope to be a long postseason run (Brandon Woodruff and the Brewers) and others are looking to reach certain statistical benchmarks (Brent Rooker is still four short of 30 home runs).
Here's how the former Mississippi State players are performing to this point in the season:
*All stats updated through Tuesday.
Adam Frazier – Kansas City Royals
Pos. 2B Height: 5-10 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .265 AB: 336 H: 89 R: 35 2B: 16 3B: 0 HR: 5 RBI: 35 BB: 22 SB: 8 OPS: .678
Notes: Frazier went 2-for-4 with a double, homer and two RBIs against the White Sox on Aug. 17 and is hitting .333 over his last 15 games.
J.T. Ginn – Athletics
Pos. SP Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2019-20
Record: 2-5 ERA: 4.96 G: 18 GS: 11 SV: 0 IP: 665.1 K: 69 BB: 21
Notes: Ginn has held right-handed hitters to a .198 batting average and has a 45:6 strikeout-to-walk ratio against them this season.
Kendall Graveman – Free Agent
Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-13
Record: 1-0 ERA: 7.13 G: 19 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 17.2 K: 9 BB: 12
Notes: Graveman was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 13.
Nathaniel Lowe – Boston Red Sox
Pos. 1B Height: 6-4 Weight: 220 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2016
AVG: .222 AB: 463 H: 103 R: 55 2B: 19 3B: 2 HR: 17 RBI: 75 BB: 51 SB: 1 OPS: .681
Notes: Lowe is hitting .357 (5-for-14) with two doubles, a homer and five RBIs since signing with the Red Sox on Aug. 18.
Jake Mangum – Tampa Bay Rays
Pos. OF Height: 6-0 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: S/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-19
AVG: .282 AB: 316 H: 89 R: 33 2B: 15 3B: 1 HR: 2 RBI: 34 BB: 15 SB: 20 OPS: .670
Notes: Mangum is batting .370 (10-for-27) over his last seven games including a 4-for-5 showing with two doubles, two RBIs and a stolen base against the Cardinals on Aug. 22.
Konnor Pilkington – Washington Nationals
Pos. SP Height: 6-3 Weight: 240 Bats/Throws: L/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-18
Record: 2-0 ERA: 5.17 G: 17 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 15.2 K: 19 BB: 8
Notes: Pilkington pitched a shutout inning of relief with one strikeout at the Phillies on Aug. 23.
Hunter Renfroe – Free Agent
Pos. OF Height: 6-1 Weight: 230 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .182 AB: 99 H: 18 R: 5 2B: 6 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 4 BB: 8 SB: 0 OPS: .483
Notes: Renfroe was released by the Kansas City Royals on May 28.
Brent Rooker – Athletics
Pos. OF Height: 6-3 Weight: 225 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2014-17
AVG: .268 AB: 523 H: 140 R: 85 2B: 32 3B: 3 HR: 26 RBI: 74 BB: 54 SB: 5 OPS: .829
Notes: Rooker has five extra-base hits in his last eight games including solo homers against the Angels on Aug. 16 and another at the Mariners on Aug. 22.
Chris Stratton – Free Agent
Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-12
Record: 0-0 ERA: 7.71 G: 15 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 21 K: 22 BB: 10
Notes: Stratton elected free agency on June 9 after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Jordan Westburg – Baltimore Orioles
Pos. 3B Height: 6-1 Weight: 210 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018-20
MLB AVG: .276 AB: 283 H: 78 R: 53 2B: 9 3B: 1 HR: 15 RBI: 34 BB: 15 SB: 1 OPS: .799
Notes: Westburg went 4-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs at the Astros on Aug. 17 before going on the injured list five days later with a sprained right ankle.
Brandon Woodruff – Milwaukee Brewers
Pos. SP Height: 6-4 Weight: 242 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2012-14
Record: 5-1 ERA: 3.10 G: 9 GS: 9 SV: 0 IP: 49.1 K: 63 BB: 12
Notes: Woodruff has held hitters to a .167 batting average this year.