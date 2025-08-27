Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State in The Show weekly roundup: August 27

The former Bulldogs in the majors have shifted teams or been released within the last few weeks as teams enter the season's home stretch.

Taylor Hodges

Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) is greeted at home plate by first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (37) after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium.
Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) is greeted at home plate by first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (37) after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. / John Jones-Imagn Images

Mississippi State currently has eight players on active MLB rosters as the season enters the final month. Some former Bulldogs are gearing up for what they hope to be a long postseason run (Brandon Woodruff and the Brewers) and others are looking to reach certain statistical benchmarks (Brent Rooker is still four short of 30 home runs).

Here's how the former Mississippi State players are performing to this point in the season:

*All stats updated through Tuesday.

Kansas City Royals outfielder Adam Frazier (26) retrieves a ground ball hit by Detroit Tigers outfielder Javier Báez (28).
Kansas City Royals outfielder Adam Frazier (26) retrieves a ground ball hit by Detroit Tigers outfielder Javier Báez (28) during the fourth inning at Comerica Park. / Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

Adam Frazier – Kansas City Royals

Pos. 2B Height: 5-10 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .265 AB: 336 H: 89 R: 35 2B: 16 3B: 0 HR: 5 RBI: 35 BB: 22 SB: 8 OPS: .678
Notes: Frazier went 2-for-4 with a double, homer and two RBIs against the White Sox on Aug. 17 and is hitting .333 over his last 15 games.

Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn (70) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Sutter Health Park.
Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn (70) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

J.T. Ginn – Athletics

Pos. SP Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2019-20
Record: 2-5 ERA: 4.96 G: 18 GS: 11 SV: 0 IP: 665.1 K: 69 BB: 21
Notes: Ginn has held right-handed hitters to a .198 batting average and has a 45:6 strikeout-to-walk ratio against them this season.

Kendall Graveman – Free Agent

Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-13
Record: 1-0 ERA: 7.13 G: 19 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 17.2 K: 9 BB: 12
Notes: Graveman was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 13.

Boston Red Sox first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (37) hits an RBI double in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees.
Boston Red Sox first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (37) hits an RBI double in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Nathaniel Lowe – Boston Red Sox

Pos. 1B  Height: 6-4 Weight: 220 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2016
AVG: .222 AB: 463 H: 103 R: 55 2B: 19 3B: 2 HR: 17 RBI: 75 BB: 51 SB: 1 OPS: .681
Notes: Lowe is hitting .357 (5-for-14) with two doubles, a homer and five RBIs since signing with the Red Sox on Aug. 18.

Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Jake Mangum (28) bats against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park.
Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Jake Mangum (28) bats against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Jake Mangum – Tampa Bay Rays

Pos. OF Height: 6-0 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: S/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-19
AVG: .282 AB: 316 H: 89 R: 33 2B: 15 3B: 1 HR: 2 RBI: 34 BB: 15 SB: 20 OPS: .670
Notes: Mangum is batting .370 (10-for-27) over his last seven games including a 4-for-5 showing with two doubles, two RBIs and a stolen base against the Cardinals on Aug. 22.

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Konnor Pilkington (45) pitches against the New York Mets during the seventh inning.
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Konnor Pilkington (45) pitches against the New York Mets during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Konnor Pilkington – Washington Nationals

Pos. SP Height: 6-3 Weight: 240 Bats/Throws: L/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-18
Record: 2-0 ERA: 5.17 G: 17 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 15.2 K: 19 BB: 8
Notes: Pilkington pitched a shutout inning of relief with one strikeout at the Phillies on Aug. 23.

Hunter Renfroe – Free Agent

Pos. OF Height: 6-1 Weight: 230 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .182 AB: 99 H: 18 R: 5 2B: 6 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 4 BB: 8 SB: 0 OPS: .483
Notes: Renfroe was released by the Kansas City Royals on May 28.

Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker (25) advances to third base on a single by left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21).
Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker (25) advances to third base on a single by left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Sutter Health Park. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Brent Rooker – Athletics

Pos. OF Height: 6-3 Weight: 225 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2014-17
AVG: .268 AB: 523 H: 140 R: 85 2B: 32 3B: 3 HR: 26 RBI: 74 BB: 54 SB: 5 OPS: .829
Notes: Rooker has five extra-base hits in his last eight games including solo homers against the Angels on Aug. 16 and another at the Mariners on Aug. 22.

Chris Stratton – Free Agent

Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-12
Record: 0-0 ERA: 7.71 G: 15 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 21 K: 22 BB: 10
Notes: Stratton elected free agency on June 9 after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg (11) hits a single against the Houston Astros during the third inning.
Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg (11) hits a single against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Daikin Park. / Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Jordan Westburg – Baltimore Orioles

Pos. 3B Height: 6-1 Weight: 210 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018-20
MLB AVG: .276 AB: 283 H: 78 R: 53 2B: 9 3B: 1 HR: 15 RBI: 34 BB: 15 SB: 1 OPS: .799
Notes: Westburg went 4-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs at the Astros on Aug. 17 before going on the injured list five days later with a sprained right ankle.

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws during the first inning of their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws during the first inning of their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday, August 25, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brandon Woodruff – Milwaukee Brewers

Pos. SP Height: 6-4 Weight: 242 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2012-14
Record: 5-1 ERA: 3.10 G: 9 GS: 9 SV: 0 IP: 49.1 K: 63 BB: 12
Notes: Woodruff has held hitters to a .167 batting average this year.

DAWG FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Baseball