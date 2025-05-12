Mississippi State pitcher wins weekly SEC award after dominating Ole Miss
There are plenty of players that deserve praise for Mississippi State’s series win against now-unranked Ole Miss and Evan Siary may be the most deserving.
Siary had to pitch a day earlier than expected against the Rebels, taking the mound less than an hour after the Bulldogs lost 10-4. The junior right-hander shutout Ole Miss for eight innings, striking out 15 batters and allowing just six hits and no walks on 98 pitches in a 4-1 win. It’s the most strikeouts he’s thrown in his career having only reached a career high of six previously.
That performance earned him the SEC’s Pitcher of the Week award. He’s the 42nd Bulldog all-time to win the award and second this season, joining Pico Kohn who won the award on March 24.
Here are the other weekly SEC award winners (text from SEC press release):
Player of the Week: Eric Guevara, Auburn
Auburn’s Eric Guevara led the league in average (.800), hits (12), total bases (22) and on-base percentage (.813) to help lead the Tigers to a sweep of South Carolina. He also tied teammates Lucas Steele and Chris Rembert for the league lead in runs (seven) and ranked second to Steele in slugging percentage (1.467) and tied with Rembert for second in RBI (nine). Guevara became the first SEC player to record 12 hits in a conference series since Tanner Allen (Mississippi State) did so against South Carolina in 2019. Guevara collected four hits in three straight games, marking a career high in the category. He finished a double shy of the cycle and drove in a career high five runs in the series opener.
Freshman of the Week: Aidan King, Florida
Florida’s Aidan King fired 7.0 shutout, two-hit innings to record the series-clinching victory for the Gators at No. 1 Texas. King struck out a career-high nine batters while allowing just two hits and three walks. His 7.0 innings and 110 pitches also signified career highs. The rookie's fifth victory of the year gave the No. 1 Longhorns their first series loss at home this season. King held the Longhorns to a .087 batting average in just his 10th-career start.