Mississippi State receives fourth commitment from former Virginia player
Mississippi State’s new coach Brian O’Connor is bringing another one of his former Virginia players to Starkville.
Outfielder Aidan Teel, rated as the No. 9 overall player in the transfer portal by 64 Analytics, committed to the Bulldogs on Saturday. He’s the fourth former Cavalier, and second top 10 rated player to follow their former coach to Mississippi State.
UPDATED: Mississippi State Baseball 2025-26 Offseason Roster Tracker
Teel started all 50 games for Virginia as a sophomore and posted a .317 batting average, .538 slugging percentage and a .442 on-base percentage while hitting 20 doubles, seven home runs and 40 RBIs. He also drew 31 walks and struck out 30 times. In the field, Teel had a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage and was the only regular Virginia starter to not commit an error during the season.
This move was somewhat expected since Teel had reportedly entered the transfer portal with a “do not contact” designation.
But it’s a big addition for Mississippi State and O’Connor as he tries to put together a championship-caliber roster and there are plenty of former Virginia players in the portal, including two uncommitted players who rank in the top five (short stop Eric Becker and outfielder Henry Ford).
We’ll post more transfer news updates as they become available.
Mississippi State Baseball Roster Tracker
Outgoing Transfers
RHP Will Passeau (Auburn University at Montgomery)
RHP Eli Walker
RHP Gavin Black
INF Dylan Cupp
LHP Wes Pritchard
RHP Mikhai Grant
OF Landis Davila
OF Michael O'Brien
OF Nolan Stevens
C Jackson Owen
RHP Kevin Mannell
LHP Robert Fortenberry
LHP Luke Dotson
Incoming Transfers
LHP Tomas Valincius (Virginia)
OF James Nunnallee (Virginia)
C/INF Chone James (Virginia)
INF Vytas Valincius (Illinois)
OF Aidan Teel (Virginia)
Players With No Eligibility Remaining
RHP Stone Simmons
RHP Chase Hungate
INF Hunter Hines
INF Sawyer Reeves