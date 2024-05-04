Mississippi State Slugs Their Way to a Game One Win Over Alabama
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State pounded out 13 hits tonight en route to a 13-3 win over Alabama. The offense started hot for MSU, as leadoff hitter Bryce Chance dropped a single into right field.
Dakota Jordan worked a walk after falling behind 0-2, and once again, the red-hot Hunter Hines had a chance to do damage. The junior first baseman continued his hot streak with a three-run home run to center field just out of the reach of the leaping Crimson Tide defender.
They were not done. The bottom of the order started the rally in the second as freshman second baseman Ethan Pulliam worked a walk, and Johnny Long hit a soft groundball to move Pulliam up to second with two outs.
The first pitch hit Chance in his at-bat, and David Mershon ripped an RBI single into right field to extend the State lead to 4-0. Hines was not done inflicting damage as he destroyed a ball to left field for a solo home run in the third.
“We are really hard to beat when Hunter Hines plays like that,” Lemonis said.
Johnny Long drove home Pulliam on an infield single to extend the lead to 6-0. Once again, State used the long ball to add to their lead as Bryce Chance hit a solo home run in the fourth.
After a pair of walks, it brought up a slumping Larry with the bases loaded with no outs. The Lousiana native has struggled this season and was moved out of the lead-off spot, but he took advantage of this opportunity by blasting a grand slam into the left field lounge to give State a 12-0 lead.
“Big night, great kid (Larry), he never put his head down,” Lemonis said.
“I am proud of him,” Hines said.
The Bulldog offense reaches a new level when Hines is hitting well, and tonight was one of the best offensive days for this team in SEC play this year. Five MSU hitters had two hits tonight, and everyone in the lineup reached base, with Hines and Larry each having four RBIs.
“It feels great…. it is more about the team and keep supporting no matter what,” Larry said.
The potential of this lineup has been evident all year long, but they have struggled to put all their pieces together. This team is playing their best baseball at the perfect time, especially offensively, as for the first time all season, every guy in the lineup is being productive at the plate.
“A lot of guys had really good at-bats,” Lemonis said. “The guys at the front were really pulling.”
The expectations of this team have changed from making postseason play to potentially being a host site. The past two seasons have been a struggle, and most of these players are experiencing a postseason push for the first time.
“It is fun,” Hines said. “This is what I came here to do.”
The Bulldogs have another opportunity tomorrow to enhance their resume as they go for the series at 2 p.m. CT.