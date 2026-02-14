Mississippi State Starts O’Connor Era with Hofstra Opening Day Win

In Brian O’Connor’s first games in charge, Mississippi State relied on steady pitching and a productive lineup, with Ben Davis emerging as one of the central figures in a 6-5 win Hofstra at Dudy Noble Field.

The weekend marked the beginning of a new chapter in Starkville. O’Connor, guiding the program for the first time in the regular season appreciated how his team handled the moment. in front of a record 12,824.

“I’m proud of the way our guys competed,” O’Connor said following the opener.

That tone carried through the game. The Bulldogs didn’t depend on one big inning or one standout swing. Instead, the offense applied pressure in stages, adding runs across multiple frames and forcing Hofstra to navigate traffic throughout the weekend.

Davis helped set that pace. Whether it was delivering a run-scoring hit or extending an inning, his presence in the lineup gave MSU stability.

“I was just trying to keep it simple,” Davis said. “Get a good pitch and put a good swing on it.”

The approach matched the broader message from the coaching staff — controlled at-bats, strike throwing on the mound and clean defense behind it.

Ben Davis fans the side in order 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/VECqpnlZZi — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) February 14, 2026

Pitching Sets Tone Early

The Bulldogs’ pitching staff provided the backbone of the win. Starters worked ahead in counts and limited free passes, preventing Hofstra from building sustained rallies.

O’Connor pointed to that ability to attack the strike zone as a key factor.

“He filled up the strike zone and trusted his stuff,” O’Connor said.

Mississippi State’s arms didn’t overpower with volume alone. They mixed speeds, induced routine contact and trusted the defense.

There were moments when Hofstra put runners aboard, but State responded with timely strikeouts and double plays. An infield double play during one of the middle innings erased a potential scoring threat and helped maintain momentum.

The bullpen followed the same script. Relievers entered with defined roles and delivered clean frames to close out games.

RIP IT REED!! 👏



Reed Stallman with a hit down the right field line for a 2 run RBI!#NCAABaseball x 🎥 SECN+ / @HailStateBB pic.twitter.com/78AC633xGa — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) February 13, 2026

Offense Builds in Layers

While the pitching staff limited damage, the offense built leads steadily.

Mississippi State created scoring chances through disciplined plate appearances. Hitters worked counts, drew contact and moved runners into position.

Rather than relying on a single breakout inning, the Dawgs stacked smaller rallies. A run in one frame turned into two more in the next. Insurance runs in later innings kept Hofstra from regaining control.

Davis’ contributions stood out because of timing. When State needed separation, he delivered. When Hofstra showed signs of pushing back, his bat helped steady the lineup.

The Bulldogs also received production throughout the order. Multiple hitters reached base and extended innings, keeping pressure on the visiting pitching staff.

Defensively, Mississippi State supported that effort by avoiding extended mistakes. Routine plays were handled cleanly, and pitchers received help when balls were put in play.

Gehrig got him pic.twitter.com/1huimVMS9w — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) February 13, 2026

Measured Start to New Era

Opening weekend always carries added attention, but the focus inside the clubhouse centered on habits.

O’Connor said the team will “learn from every opportunity” as the season progresses, signaling that growth remains the priority even after a successful start.

For State, the win over Hofstra offered evidence that preparation turns into performance.

The Dawgs showed balance with timely hitting, strike throwing and reliable defense. They also kept their composure when innings tightened.

Davis’ steady production reflected that mindset. By staying within himself at the plate, he provided an example of the offensive approach Mississippi State wants to carry forward.

As the Bulldogs move deeper into the nonconference schedule, the early formula is clear: limit free passes, convert scoring chances and protect leads with bullpen depth.

The first regular-season test under O’Connor, that was enough. Despite everything else that was most important

Dawgs Feed