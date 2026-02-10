State Unveils Opening Weekend Pitching Rotation with Sophomore Trio

Mississippi State has finally put pen to paper on one of the most consequential decisions of the early season about who’s going to take the mound for Opening Weekend.

With a new coach in Brian O’Connor and a pitching staff that’s heavy on promise but light on college-season mileage, pitching coach Justin Parker charted a clear course and handed the ball to a trio of sophomores.

Right-hander Ryan McPherson will kick things off on Friday, followed by lefty Charlie Foster on Saturday and another southpaw, Tomas Valincius, on Sunday.

All three are underclassmen, but their early experience and strong freshman campaigns earned them the nod in the rotation that will open Mississippi State’s home series against Hofstra at Dudy Noble Field.

McPherson’s designation as Friday’s starter underscores how his varied use last season translated into trust in critical moments.

He appeared in 20 games in 2025, pitching 39.1 innings with a 4-1 record and a 4.12 ERA in relief and spot starts. He also tied for the team lead with three saves while striking out 56.

What stands out about McPherson isn’t just the numbers, but the versatility he showed. He made two starts last year, and his work for Team USA after the season in Japan added an extra layer of experience that few on the staff can match.

Mississippi State pitcher Ryan McPherson delivers on the mound ina game against the Ole Miss Rebels. | MSU Athletics

That summer assignment, earned through his freshman work, projects into something more than a résumé line as he steps onto the mound Friday at 4 p.m.

Behind him comes Foster, the 6-foot-4 left-hander from Snellville, Ga., who battled through injury in his first season with State but still managed to make an impression.

Foster logged seven appearances and one start, finishing with an ERA of 1.59 in 11.1 innings. Opposing hitters managed just an .081 batting average against him.

The sophomore’s growth arc, from injury setback to Saturday’s starter — may be as important for Mississippi State as any statistical line.

The Dawgs need innings, and they need confidence on the mound. Foster’s ability to work out of awkward spots and make late-season appearances shows a pitcher ready for a larger role.

Valincius, slotting in Sunday, brings a different kind of momentum. A transfer from Virginia, he logged more work last year than either of his rotation mates, throwing 64.2 innings with a 6-1 record and 4.59 ERA.

His 70 strikeouts against 17 walks and Freshman All-ACC honors in the ACC highlight his ability to command a rotation spot.

“I attribute a lot to coach Parker,” Valincius said, according to Robbie Faulk at On3. “Since I stepped on to campus, he’s taught me things and showed me things that I never had any idea about. What he’s done with me and all of the developmental process has been great with him.”

That development aspect is key for a State pitching staff that is talented yet still taking shape under O’Connor and his coaching staff.

Unlike the position-player side of the roster, where experience and depth run deep, the mound crew is decisively youth-driven. McPherson, Foster and Valincius all have tools, but less long-form track record in high-pressure SEC games.

Each starter brings something different: McPherson’s versatile arm, Foster’s refined control after injury rehab, and Valincius’ scaling fastball that has flirted with the high-90s.

State’s pitching order will face its first real test starting Feb. 13, and the Dawgs will look to these three arms to set the tone.

With each outing streamed on Watch ESPN and with game times set, the sophomore rotation is a statement of intent that State isn’t hiding its youth, it’s investing in it.

