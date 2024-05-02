Mississippi State Takes Down Ole Miss 5-1 to Claim the Governor's Cup
STARKVILLE, Miss. —The Mississippi State Bulldogs defeated the Ole Miss Rebels 5-1 and secured their second straight Governors Cup victory. Pico Kohn drew the start for MSU, and he pitched well. The Alabama native is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and has improved in each start.
Kohn threw four innings and got five strikeouts. His only blemish came in the top of the second inning as Rebel's third baseman, Judd Utermark, hit a solo home run over the left-field wall.
The Bulldog offense scuffled; they loaded the bases in the bottom of the first, but the designated hitter Amani Larry flew out to end the inning. They did not put much together until the bottom of the fifth as catcher Joe Powell singled, and Dakota Jordan got his third hit to set up the red-hot Hunter Hines.
The Madison, Mississippi native delivered as he dropped a single into center field to drive in Powell. Karson Ligon took over on the mound for Kohn, and the Miami transfer threw 1.2 scoreless innings.
State needs all the help they can get in the bullpen, and Ligon has the talent to be valuable to this staff. Cam Schuelke replaced Ligon and threw 1.2 innings but walked his last two batters.
Tyler Davis came in to handle the two-out jam and got a strikeout. MSU got lead-off singles in the sixth and seventh innings but failed to drive in a run.
Part of that was bad luck as Bryce Chance lined a lead-off single into center field, and David Mershon smashed a ball, but Ole Miss first baseman Will Furniss made a diving grab and tagged Chance to end the threat. However, State finally took the lead, and a hustle play by Connor Hujsak proved to be the difference.
Hujsak was hit by the pitch and moved to third on a wild pitch that went all the way to the screen. Larry walked, and Logan Kohler grounded into a fielder's choice to give MSU their first lead of the game.
Chance worked a bases-loaded walk to extend the lead, and Mershon broke the game open with a two-RBI double. Tyson Hardin came in to close the game
This win was essential for the Bulldogs on their route to hosting a regional, and once again, they got clutch hits to separate late in the game, something they struggled with early in the season. State now must prepare for a massive weekend series against Alabama at Dudy Noble Field.