Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. LSU, Game 3

Follow along as Mississippi State baseball looks to avoid being swept by LSU.

Mississippi State baseball (18-14, 4-7) lost its first two weekend games against LSU in disappointing fashion, and will look to avoid being swept for the first time in SEC play. The Bulldogs gave up four runs to the Tigers with two outs in the ninth inning to drop Friday night's game, then couldn't produce with runners on base in Saturday's loss. The Tigers (22-9, 6-5) are looking to pick up their first SEC sweep of the season.

Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates as the action unfolds between Mississippi State and LSU. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. CT.

Mississippi State starting lineup:

2B RJ Yeager

3B Kamren James

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

RF Kellum Clark

LF Brad Cumbest

CF Drew McGowan

SS Tanner Leggett

RHP Cade Smith

LSU starting lineup:

1B Tre' Morgan

CF Dylan Crews

3B Jacob Berry

2B Cade Doughty

RF Josh Pearson

SS Jordan Thompson

DH Brayden Jobert

C Tyler McManus

LF Josh Stevenson

RHP Samuel Dutton

TOP of 1: LSU Batting

Morgan grounded out to shortstop

Crews struck out swinging

Berry flied out to center field

BOTTOM of 1: MSU Batting

Yeager homered to Left Field

James grounded out to 2b

Hancock grounded out to pitcher

Tanner flied out to center field

End of 1: MSU 1, LSU 0

TOP of 2

Doughty flied out to right field

Pearson lined out to 2b

Thompson grounded out to shortstop

BOTTOM of 2

Hines grounded out to 1b

Clark doubled to right field

Cumbest flied out to center field

McGowan flied out to left field

End of 2: MSU 1, LSU 0

TOP of 3

Jobert walked

McManus walked

Stevenson reached on sacrifice bunt, McManus advanced to second, Jobert advanced to third

Morgan grounded into double play, Stevenson out at second, Jobert scored

Crews walked

Berry walked

Doughty grounded out to 1b

BOTTOM of 3