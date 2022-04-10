Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. LSU, Game 3
Mississippi State baseball (18-14, 4-7) lost its first two weekend games against LSU in disappointing fashion, and will look to avoid being swept for the first time in SEC play. The Bulldogs gave up four runs to the Tigers with two outs in the ninth inning to drop Friday night's game, then couldn't produce with runners on base in Saturday's loss. The Tigers (22-9, 6-5) are looking to pick up their first SEC sweep of the season.
Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates as the action unfolds between Mississippi State and LSU. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. CT.
Mississippi State starting lineup:
2B RJ Yeager
3B Kamren James
1B Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
RF Kellum Clark
LF Brad Cumbest
CF Drew McGowan
SS Tanner Leggett
RHP Cade Smith
LSU starting lineup:
1B Tre' Morgan
CF Dylan Crews
3B Jacob Berry
2B Cade Doughty
RF Josh Pearson
SS Jordan Thompson
DH Brayden Jobert
C Tyler McManus
LF Josh Stevenson
RHP Samuel Dutton
TOP of 1: LSU Batting
Morgan grounded out to shortstop
Crews struck out swinging
Berry flied out to center field
BOTTOM of 1: MSU Batting
Yeager homered to Left Field
James grounded out to 2b
Hancock grounded out to pitcher
Tanner flied out to center field
End of 1: MSU 1, LSU 0
TOP of 2
Doughty flied out to right field
Pearson lined out to 2b
Thompson grounded out to shortstop
BOTTOM of 2
Hines grounded out to 1b
Clark doubled to right field
Cumbest flied out to center field
McGowan flied out to left field
End of 2: MSU 1, LSU 0
TOP of 3
Jobert walked
McManus walked
Stevenson reached on sacrifice bunt, McManus advanced to second, Jobert advanced to third
Morgan grounded into double play, Stevenson out at second, Jobert scored
Crews walked
Berry walked
Doughty grounded out to 1b
BOTTOM of 3