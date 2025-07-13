MLB Draft Day: Everything Mississippi State fans need to know
There’s a simple answer for anyone that ever wonders why the MLB Draft isn’t as popular as the NFL Draft.
No, it’s not because it takes multiple years for drafted players to suit up for the major league team that drafted them. It’s because the MLB Draft is a lot more complicated.
There’s bonus pools, slot values, CBT penalties, a draft lottery, luxury taxes, and weird rules about what draft picks can be traded and which can’t. Sure, the NFL has a rookie wage scale which is somewhat like what the slot values are in the MLB Draft. But there’s a lot more to know and understand in the MLB Draft.
With all that being said, the MLB Draft is still very fun to watch and follow. Especially as it relates to Mississippi State.
What happens in the MLB Draft will have a big impact on how good the Bulldogs will be in Brian O’Connor’s first season in Starkville.
So, below you will find a lot of information to help follow along with the MLB Draft and at least pretend to know what you’re seeing and talking about and to actually, you know, watch the draft:
Mississippi State-Affiliated Players to Watch For
The following list of players are either current/graduated Mississippi State players, high school signees or transfer portal commitments. There’s a chance none of these players comes to Starkville next season, but also a chance they do.
Usually, if a player is drafted in the first 10 rounds, they go pro. That’s because if a player drafted in the first 10 rounds isn’t signed by the deadline, that slot value is subtracted from the team’s total bonus pool which could cause further tax problems. Basically, this prevents teams from drafting players they have no intention to sign.
Here are the players Mississippi State fans should be keeping an eye on during the MLB Draft (rankings are based on MLB.com’s top 200):
9. JoJo Parker, SS, Purvis (MS)
44. Jack Bauer, LHP, Lincoln-Way East (IL)
48. Landon Harmon, RHP, East Union (MS)
109. Jacob Parker, OF, Purvis (MS)
122. Pico Kohn, LHP, Mississippi State
184. Aidan Teel, OF, Virginia*
Gehrig Frei, UTL, Mississippi State
Davion Hickson, RHP, Rice*
Peter Mershon, C, Eastside (SC)
Parker Rhodes, RHP, Greenfield-Central (IN)
Evan Siary, RHP, Mississippi State
Noah Sullivan, DH/P, Mississippi State
Richie Swain, P, Timberland (MO)
*Denotes transfer portal commitment
MLB Bonus Pools
This the amount of money available for teams to sign their draft picks. When a team drafts a player, the pick used to draft the player has an assigned slot value. Players can demand a higher value, accept a lesser value, accept the slot value or not sign and go to college. The biggest restriction is that is player attended the MLB Combine and submitted to medical evaluation at the combine, they must be offered at least 75 percent of the slot value.
Now, MLB is famous for not having a salary cap like the NFL does. Yes, there are thresholds that, if crossed, results in luxury tax payments. Rest assured, folks, the draft continues that tradition. Teams are allowed to go beyond their bonus pool, but there are penalties. Here’s how MLB.com explains it:
"A team that exceeds its bonus pool faces a penalty. A club outspending its allotment by 0-5 percent pays a 75% tax on the overage. At higher thresholds, a team loses future picks: a first-rounder and a 75% tax for surpassing its pool by more than 5 and up to 10 percent; a first- and a second-rounder and a 100% tax for more than 10 and up to 15 percent; and two first-rounders and a 100% tax for more than 15%."
Feel free to do the math on your own. Here’s the available bonus pools for each MLB team:
Mariners: $17,074,400
Rays: $16,699,400
Angels: $16,656,400
Nationals: $16,597,800
Orioles: $16,513,100
Rockies: $15,723,400
Marlins: $15,187,400
Cardinals: $14,238,300
Pirates: $14,088,400
Brewers: $13,138,100
Royals: $12,794,700
Twins: $12,653,000
Red Sox: $12,409,300
White Sox: $12,169,100
Reds: $11,836,800
Rangers: $10,991,300
Tigers: $10,990,800
Diamondbacks: $10,917,800
Athletics: $10,563,500
Blue Jays: $10,314,600
Guardians: $10,198,100
Cubs: $9,636,800
Braves: $9,081,100
Dodgers: $9,031,300
Giants: $8,403,300
Phillies: $7,849,400
Astros: $7,181,500
Padres: $6,569,100
Mets: $5,465,900
Yankees: $5,383,600
MLB Draft Slot Values
I won’t pretend to know how these figures are determined. I’m on record saying math isn’t my strongest attribute. But these values are important because it’s the starting point for the negotiation that could lead a player (back) to college.
Here are the slot values for this year’s first round picks:
Pick No. 1: Nationals: $11,075,900
Pick No. 2: Angels: $10,252,700
Pick No. 3: Mariners: $9,504,400
Pick No. 4: Rockies: $8,770,900
Pick No. 5: Cardinals: $8,134,800
Pick No. 6: Pirates: $7,558,600
Pick No. 7: Marlins: $7,149,900
Pick No. 8: Blue Jays: $6,813,600
Pick No. 9: Reds: $6,513,800
Pick No. 10: White Sox: $6,238,400
Pick No. 11: Athletics: $5,985,100
Pick No. 12: Rangers: $5,746,800
Pick No. 13: Giants: $5,524,300
Pick No. 14: Rays: $5,313,100
Pick No. 15: Red Sox: $5,114,200
Pick No. 16: Twins: $4,929,600
Pick No. 17: Cubs: $4,750,800
Pick No. 18: Diamondbacks: $4,581,900
Pick No. 19: Orioles: $4,420,900
Pick No. 20: Brewers: $4,268,100
Pick No. 21: Astros: $4,122,500
Pick No. 22: Braves: $3,983,900
Pick No. 23: Royals: $3,852,100
Pick No. 24: Tigers: $3,726,300
Pick No. 25: Padres: $3,606,600
Pick No. 26: Phillies: $3,492,200
Pick No. 27: Guardians: $3,382,600
You may notice that list only has 27 picks when there are 30 MLB franchises. That’s because of the luxury tax and draft penalties that you can read about more here.
How to Watch: MLB Draft
If you’ve read this far, you definitely want this information (or if you just quick scrolled down this far, that’s OK too).
- When: 4 p.m., Sunday
- TV: ESPN/MLB Network/MLB.com