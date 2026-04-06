MLB Roundup: How Former Mississippi State Stars Are Performing Early
The 2026 MLB season isn’t even two weeks old. So, it’s way too early to make any broad assumptions about anything.
No former Mississippi State players off to red-hot start to the season, but most are seeing time on the field. Brandon Woodruff got his first win. Jordan Westburg is on the 60-day injured list. Nathaniel Lowe and Jake Mangrum being solid contributors. Adam Frazier has been quiet, so far, but that can change quickly.
Brent Rooker may have had the highlight moment of the former Bulldogs with a three-run walk off home run Sunday to give the Athletics a 12-10 win against the Houston Astros.
Mississippi State has seven former players on major league rosters and here’s a round up of how each has done so far this season.
Bulldogs In The Show
Adam Frazier, Los Angeles Angels, 2B
Season Stats: AVG: .000, AB: 3, H: 0, R: 1, 2B: 0, 3B: 0, HR: 0, RBI: 0, BB: 1, SB: 0, OPS: .250
Notes: Frazier signed a minor league contract with the Angels on Feb. 16 and made the Opening Day roster out of spring training.
J.T. Ginn, Athletics, SP
Season Stats: Record: 0-0, ERA: 3.18, G: 3, GS: 0, SV: 0, IP: 5.2, K: 3, BB: 2
Notes: Ginn tossed 3 2/3 shutout innings of relief and allowed just one hit against the Blue Jays on March 29.
Nathaniel Lowe, Cincinnati Reds, 1B
Season Stats: AVG: .250, AB: 8, H: 2, R: 0, 2B: 1, 3B: 0, HR: 0, RBI: 1, BB: 0, SB: 0, OPS: .625
Notes: Lowe recorded an RBI double against the Pirates on April 1.
Jake Mangum, Tampa Bay Rays, OF
Season Stats: AVG: .211, AB: 19, H: 4, R: 1, 2B: 1, 3B: 0, HR: 0, RBI: 1, BB: 1, SB: 0, OPS: .513
Notes: Mangum went 2-for-5 with a double against the Mets on March 28.
Brent Rooker, Athletics, OF
Season Stats: AVG: .133, AB: 30, H: 4, R: 2, 2B: 0, 3B: 0, HR: 0, RBI: 1, BB: 3, SB: 0, OPS: .345
Notes: Rooker delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the 10th inning against the Blue Jays on March 28.
Jordan Westburg, Baltimore Orioles, 3B
Season Stats: N/A
Notes: Westburg is currently on the 60-day injured list with a UCL sprain in his right elbow.
Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers, SP
Season Stats: Record: 1-0, ERA: 3.60, G: 1, GS: 1, SV: 0, IP: 5.0, K: 6, BB: 0
Notes: Woodruff earned the win in his first start of the season, pitching five innings with six strikeouts and no walks against the Rays on March 31.
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Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.