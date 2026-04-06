MLB Roundup: How Former Mississippi State Stars Are Performing Early

The 2026 MLB season isn’t even two weeks old. So, it’s way too early to make any broad assumptions about anything.

No former Mississippi State players off to red-hot start to the season, but most are seeing time on the field. Brandon Woodruff got his first win. Jordan Westburg is on the 60-day injured list. Nathaniel Lowe and Jake Mangrum being solid contributors. Adam Frazier has been quiet, so far, but that can change quickly.

Brent Rooker may have had the highlight moment of the former Bulldogs with a three-run walk off home run Sunday to give the Athletics a 12-10 win against the Houston Astros.

Mississippi State has seven former players on major league rosters and here’s a round up of how each has done so far this season.

Bulldogs In The Show

Los Angeles Angels second baseman Adam Frazier (20) gets past Seattle Mariners catcher Mitch Garver (18) to score during the eleventh inning at Angel Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Adam Frazier, Los Angeles Angels, 2B Season Stats: AVG: .000, AB: 3, H: 0, R: 1, 2B: 0, 3B: 0, HR: 0, RBI: 0, BB: 1, SB: 0, OPS: .250

Notes: Frazier signed a minor league contract with the Angels on Feb. 16 and made the Opening Day roster out of spring training.

Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

J.T. Ginn, Athletics, SP Season Stats: Record: 0-0, ERA: 3.18, G: 3, GS: 0, SV: 0, IP: 5.2, K: 3, BB: 2

Notes: Ginn tossed 3 2/3 shutout innings of relief and allowed just one hit against the Blue Jays on March 29.

Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Nathaniel Lowe (31) hits a RBI double in the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Nathaniel Lowe, Cincinnati Reds, 1B Season Stats: AVG: .250, AB: 8, H: 2, R: 0, 2B: 1, 3B: 0, HR: 0, RBI: 1, BB: 0, SB: 0, OPS: .625

Notes: Lowe recorded an RBI double against the Pirates on April 1.

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jake Mangum (28) prepares to pinch hit in the dugout against the Baltimore Orioles during the eighth inning at PNC Park. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jake Mangum, Tampa Bay Rays, OF Season Stats: AVG: .211, AB: 19, H: 4, R: 1, 2B: 1, 3B: 0, HR: 0, RBI: 1, BB: 1, SB: 0, OPS: .513

Notes: Mangum went 2-for-5 with a double against the Mets on March 28.

Athletics right fielder Brent Rooker (25) hits a three run home run to win the game during the tenth inning against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Brent Rooker, Athletics, OF Season Stats: AVG: .133, AB: 30, H: 4, R: 2, 2B: 0, 3B: 0, HR: 0, RBI: 1, BB: 3, SB: 0, OPS: .345

Notes: Rooker delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the 10th inning against the Blue Jays on March 28.

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jordan Westburg (11) poses for media day. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Jordan Westburg, Baltimore Orioles, 3B Season Stats: N/A

Notes: Westburg is currently on the 60-day injured list with a UCL sprain in his right elbow.

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) delivers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at American Family Field. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images