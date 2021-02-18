MSU baseball notes: Opening weekend still on, the pitching rotation & more

For now, the Bulldogs are gearing up to start the 2021 campaign on Saturday

Play ball....for now.

Only two days before Mississippi State is scheduled to open up its baseball season in Arlington, Texas, at the State Farm College Showdown, there are still no absolute guarantees the event will take place. Winter weather conditions have made life difficult in Texas, in Mississippi and all throughout the South. But as of Thursday afternoon, the Bulldogs are preparing to head to the Lone Star State with the expectation the games will be played.

"Everybody feels pretty positive," Lemonis said.

MSU is set to fly out of Birmingham, Alabama, at some point on Friday afternoon. The Bulldogs intend to get to Globe Life Field for their practice time on Friday before starting their season at 11 a.m. central on Saturday against Texas.

"We still have a lot of logistical things we’re still working through and hopefully we have great weather so we can get out (Friday)," Lemonis said. "Things could change, but we’re trying to get our minds right and our focus right so that we can compete at the highest level. It’s amazing at this COVID time that we have to go through something like this. I give a lot of props to our administration. They’ve done a lot to help get us out there."

Of course assuming the Bulldogs indeed make it and the event happens, they'll play at 11 a.m. central on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. After opening against Texas, State is set to continue the weekend against TCU on Sunday before battling Texas Tech on Monday.

There is certainly anticipation for MSU to both open the 2021 season and to do so against three of the country's best teams. But what there isn't is any certainty. At least not yet. However there is hope.

"There are no guarantees," Lemonis said. "We have some logistical things to take care of. We’re making every effort to get out."

Rotation as expected

There are no surprises when it comes to the three pitchers Mississippi State is turning to on opening weekend if the games indeed happen.

The Bulldogs will hand the ball to ace left-hander Christian MacLeod against Texas on Saturday. Right-hander Will Bednar is set to start on Sunday versus TCU and fellow righty Eric Cerantola will get the Monday nod against Texas Tech.

"All three of our guys are aces," Lemonis said. "There’s no real match-up in there. It’s kind of what we ended (last) year with."

Shuffling the left side

Mississippi State seems somewhat set at every position on the diamond headed into opening weekend except for left field and third base. Lemonis noted on Thursday that there could be a good deal of mixing and matching at those spots in the early going this season.

"Brad Cumbest is an option in left field," Lemonis said. "Drew McGowan is an option in left field. Brandon Pimentel can be an option. My swing guy in here is Kellum Clark. The last week he has been really good for us offensively. He can play third. He can play left. He can play first (and Josh) Hatcher could play the outfield. Kellum and Landon Jordan could play third."

Another outfield option for MSU is Brayland Skinner, but Lemonis said earlier this week that Skinner is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury and is expected to miss the first couple of weeks this season.

Schedule ahead

If the State Farm College Showdown indeed gets played this weekend, that could change MSU's schedule for next week. The Bulldogs are currently slated to play their first two home games of the year on Tuesday and Wednesday against Jackson State. However, as currently lined up, that would put MSU playing games on five straight days to open up the year.

Lemonis noted on Thursday that MSU could look to make adjustments to its schedule next week, but isn't focused on that just yet.

"We probably won’t (deal with that issue) until we’re in the air headed to Arlington," Lemonis said.

It bears mentioning too that MSU has at least kicked around the idea of scheduling other games for this weekend if the State Farm College Showdown doesn't happen.

"There’s been a little discussion, but it’s hard when you can’t lock anything down unless something else happens," Lemonis said. "Our focus has been about getting to Arlington. There are so many moving pieces, we’re trying to stay as focused as we can."

