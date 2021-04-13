NCAA statement not expected to impact MSU baseball's postseason hosting chance

A recent statement from the NCAA on transgender participation issues that seemingly hinted at possibly withholding championship events such as baseball regionals from Mississippi and other states apparently won’t have much of an immediate impact.

Multiple sources told Cowbell Corner on Tuesday that when baseball regional hosting sites are announced next month, it’ll be business as usual and Mississippi State, Ole Miss and other schools located in states that have legislation that puts up barriers for transgender athletes will still be considered for hosting opportunities.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed “The Mississippi Fairness Act” into law last month to prevent biological males in high school and college from being able to compete against biological females. Then, on Monday, the NCAA Board of Governors released the following statement that laws such as the new one in Mississippi and similar ones in states like Arkansas and Tennessee might hinder those states from hosting championship events moving forward. Here was the NCAA statement in full:

The NCAA Board of Governors firmly and unequivocally supports the opportunity for transgender student-athletes to compete in college sports. This commitment is grounded in our values of inclusion and fair competition.

The NCAA has a long-standing policy that provides a more inclusive path for transgender participation in college sports. Our approach — which requires testosterone suppression treatment for transgender women to compete in women’s sports — embraces the evolving science on this issue and is anchored in participation policies of both the International Olympic Committee and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. Inclusion and fairness can coexist for all student-athletes, including transgender athletes, at all levels of sport. Our clear expectation as the Association’s top governing body is that all student-athletes will be treated with dignity and respect. We are committed to ensuring that NCAA championships are open for all who earn the right to compete in them.

When determining where championships are held, NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected. We will continue to closely monitor these situations to determine whether NCAA championships can be conducted in ways that are welcoming and respectful of all participants.

The statement does seem to leave the door open for the NCAA to possibly reconsider things in future years. But as for 2021, it appears postseason baseball at MSU’s Dudy Noble Field is still very much a possibility, so long as the Bulldogs are selected. And as one of the nation's top-ranked teams, MSU is on such a track to be picked. The NCAA is slated to announce regional and super regional hosting sites the week of May 10.

