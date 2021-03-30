Bulldogs postpone midweek game with Mississippi Valley State

With rain in the forecast for Tuesday evening in Starkville, Mississippi State's originally-scheduled Tuesday game against Mississippi Valley State has been postponed. The No. 8 Bulldogs and Delta Devils were set to meet at 6:30 p.m. before the impending weather necessitated an adjustment.

Tickets for Tuesday's game will still be honored upon the rescheduling of the contest. However no new date has been set as of yet.

Tuesday's postponement means MSU won't see action again until this coming Thursday when the Bulldogs welcome Kentucky to Dudy Noble Field for a three-game Southeastern Conference series. State and Kentucky are scheduled to play at 6:30 p.m. central on Thursday, 6 p.m. central on Friday and 2 p.m. central on Saturday.

(Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

