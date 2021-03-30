FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search

Bulldogs postpone midweek game with Mississippi Valley State

Impending weather has caused Tuesday's contest to be called off
Author:
Publish date:

With rain in the forecast for Tuesday evening in Starkville, Mississippi State's originally-scheduled Tuesday game against Mississippi Valley State has been postponed. The No. 8 Bulldogs and Delta Devils were set to meet at 6:30 p.m. before the impending weather necessitated an adjustment.

Tickets for Tuesday's game will still be honored upon the rescheduling of the contest. However no new date has been set as of yet.

Tuesday's postponement means MSU won't see action again until this coming Thursday when the Bulldogs welcome Kentucky to Dudy Noble Field for a three-game Southeastern Conference series. State and Kentucky are scheduled to play at 6:30 p.m. central on Thursday, 6 p.m. central on Friday and 2 p.m. central on Saturday.

(Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

(Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.

20210326_BB_vs_Arkansas_CS_1778
Baseball

Bulldogs postpone midweek game with Mississippi Valley State

20201218_WB_vs_Southern_Hayes_AP_4869
Basketball

All-SEC Freshman Madison Hayes looking to transfer out of MSU

20210228_BB_vs_Tulane_generic_TF_0014
Baseball

Dogs in the polls: Where MSU now sits after getting swept by Arkansas

20210328_BB_vs_Arkansas_Fristoe_AP_0936
Baseball

The Bulldog Box Score: Dogs on the wrong end of a sweeping

2021_NIT_BB_297
Basketball

Bulldogs fall to Memphis in NIT championship game

USATSI_12910533
Baseball

WATCH: Chris Lemonis recaps a tough weekend for the Bulldogs

USATSI_15557619
Basketball

WATCH: Ben Howland on NIT title game loss, the past season and future

IMG_2206
Baseball

LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Arkansas at Mississippi State (Sunday, 3-27-21)