WATCH: Highlights of MSU baseball's win over Texas

Take a look at Landon Sims, Luke Hancock and Rowdey Jordan doing big things
Author:
Publish date:

Perhaps you weren't able to watch Mississippi State's 8-3, season-opening win over Texas on Saturday. Or perhaps you did, but enjoy slow-motion highlights set to dramatic music. Either way, Cowbell Corner is here for you.

Courtesy of the SEC, take a look at the video above to see big-time moments from pitcher Landon Sims, designated hitter Luke Hancock and centerfielder Rowdey Jordan. Watch the emotion as Sims escapes a bases-loaded jam, then witness homers by Hancock and Jordan. 

And be sure to click around here on the site for complete postgame coverage here at Cowbell Corner.

Mississippi State players celebrate following an 8-3 win over Texas on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

