FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search

WATCH: Chris Lemonis on MSU's win over Texas Tech and more

The Bulldogs topped the Red Raiders on Monday to finish 2-1 in the State Farm College Showdown
Author:
Publish date:

By almost any measure, it was a successful first three days of the 2021 season for Mississippi State baseball. The No. 7 Bulldogs defeated No. 3 Texas Tech by a score of 11-5 on Monday. That means State ended the State Farm College Showdown with a 2-1 record with all games coming against Top-10 teams.

Following Monday's win, MSU head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to talk about the victory over Texas Tech, how he's feeling about his club after three games and much more. Watch the video at the top of this page to see Lemonis' full postgame press conference.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here

IMG_1766
Baseball

The Bulldog Box Score: Stats and more from MSU's win over Texas Tech

USATSI_12910528
Baseball

WATCH: Chris Lemonis on MSU's win over Texas Tech and more

20210221_BB_vs_TCU_TeamHuddle_AP_1500
Baseball

LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

20210221_BB_vs_TCU_JordanR_AP_3914
Baseball

WATCH: Highlights of MSU's loss to TCU

20201202_WB_vs_NewOrleans_McCrayPenson_AP_1478
Basketball

Bulldogs suffer fifth straight loss in defeat at Alabama

IMG_1753
Baseball

The Bulldog Box Score: Stats and more from MSU's loss to TCU

IMG_1752
Baseball

TCU arms keep Bulldog bats at bay as MSU falls

USATSI_12741113
Baseball

WATCH: Chris Lemonis breaks down MSU's loss to TCU