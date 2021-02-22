WATCH: Chris Lemonis on MSU's win over Texas Tech and more

By almost any measure, it was a successful first three days of the 2021 season for Mississippi State baseball. The No. 7 Bulldogs defeated No. 3 Texas Tech by a score of 11-5 on Monday. That means State ended the State Farm College Showdown with a 2-1 record with all games coming against Top-10 teams.

Following Monday's win, MSU head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to talk about the victory over Texas Tech, how he's feeling about his club after three games and much more. Watch the video at the top of this page to see Lemonis' full postgame press conference.

