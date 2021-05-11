MSU's Tuesday game against UT Martin canceled

Mississippi State's scheduled Tuesday night game against UT Martin has been cancelled.

With rain in the forecast, the Bulldogs and Skyhawks won't meet up in the midweek at Dudy Noble Field. Instead, No. 3 MSU now turns its attention to its upcoming Southeastern Conference series against Missouri.

The Bulldogs and Tigers are set for a three-game set starting Thursday. The series opener takes place at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised by ESPNU. Friday's game is set for 6:30 p.m. and the series wraps up with a 1 p.m. game on Saturday.

State heads into the three games against Missouri sporting a 35-11 overall record and a 16-8 mark in SEC action. The Bulldogs sit just one game out of first place in the conference. MSU trails the duo of Tennessee and Arkansas, who are tied atop the league standings at 17-7, while Vanderbilt sits just a half game out at 16-7 after playing only two of three games last weekend due to weather.

(Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

