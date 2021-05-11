Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search

MSU's Tuesday game against UT Martin canceled

Rain has washed out State's scheduled midweek contest
Author:
Publish date:

Mississippi State's scheduled Tuesday night game against UT Martin has been cancelled. 

With rain in the forecast, the Bulldogs and Skyhawks won't meet up in the midweek at Dudy Noble Field. Instead, No. 3 MSU now turns its attention to its upcoming Southeastern Conference series against Missouri. 

The Bulldogs and Tigers are set for a three-game set starting Thursday. The series opener takes place at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised by ESPNU. Friday's game is set for 6:30 p.m. and the series wraps up with a 1 p.m. game on Saturday.

State heads into the three games against Missouri sporting a 35-11 overall record and a 16-8 mark in SEC action. The Bulldogs sit just one game out of first place in the conference. MSU trails the duo of Tennessee and Arkansas, who are tied atop the league standings at 17-7, while Vanderbilt sits just a half game out at 16-7 after playing only two of three games last weekend due to weather.

(Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

(Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here

20210228_BB_vs_Tulane_generic_TF_0014
Baseball

MSU's Tuesday game against UT Martin canceled

IMG_2743
Baseball

Christian MacLeod selected as SEC Pitcher of the Week

IMG_2081
Baseball

Dogs in the polls: Where MSU now sits after series win at South Carolina

20210326_BB_vs_Arkansas_CS_1778 (1)
Baseball

The Bulldog Box Score and More: MSU falls in extras to South Carolina

11926321
Baseball

LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Mississippi State at South Carolina (Sunday, 5-9-21)

USATSI_15278159
Football

Bulldogs to add wide receiver Jamire Calvin from Washington State

IMG_3073
Baseball

The Bulldog Box Score and More: Bats bash way to series-clinching win for MSU

11926321
Baseball

LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Mississippi State at South Carolina (Saturday, 5-8-21)