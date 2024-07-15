Nate Dohm is Selected in the MLB Draft
The New York Mets selected Nate Dohm in the third round and 82nd pick in the MLB draft. After a season at Ball State, Dohm transferred to Mississippi State.
Not many expectations were placed on the shoulders of the Zionsville, Ind. native due to him struggling a bit at his previous stop. He finished the season 4-3 with a 5.71 ERA before entering the transfer portal, but the talent was there.
Once he arrived in Starkville, the flame-throwing right-hander settled into a role in the bullpen and thrived. Dohm was dominant in the first half of the season for the Bulldogs but sustained a minor injury.
After being on the shelf for a bit, Dohm was given a try at starting games because the MSU pitching staff was struggling. However, Dohm was not the answer and struggled to make the jump.
MSU head coach Chris Lemonis brought in South Carolina pitching coach Justin Parker this past season, and Dohm reaped the benefits. He was the Friday night starter for the Bulldogs through non-conference play and was dominant in that first month, but he went down with an injury during his start against Evansville.
Dohm worked his way back and pitched good innings for State out of the bullpen the last month of the season but never really hit his ceiling due to a setback. Khal Stephen (2nd) and Jurrangelo Cijntje (1st) have both been drafted, and with a healthy Dohm State, they could have arguably had the best rotation in the conference.
Dohm finished the 2024 season with a 4-0 record and a 1.23 ERA.