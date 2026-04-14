No. 17 Mississippi State at Samford: How to Watch, Pitching Matchup, Weather

Mississippi State heads into Tuesday looking to bounce back, and Samford offers a solid midweek test.

The Bulldogs from Birmingham come in at .500 overall but are riding some momentum after a weekend sweep. They’ve shown they can score, led by one of the hotter bats you’ll see at this point in the season.

Mississippi State, meanwhile, is trying to reset after a tough SEC series and get back on track before the weekend.

With both teams capable at the plate and still sorting out midweek pitching, this one feels like it could open up if things get rolling early.

The Opponent: Samford

Samford comes into the weekend with a record of 17-17 overall and 5-4 in SoCon play. The Bulldogs swept three games from VMI over the weekend. Samford won the games by scores of 10-4, 8-3 and 5-3.

Samford has been led at the plate so far this season by Jake Souders, hitting .405 (53-of-131) with nine home runs and 30 RBI. Luke Boykin leads the team in home run with 10 and in RBI with 34. Gus Gandy is hitting .322 (38-of-118) with six doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI. Cade Carr is hitting .311 (38-of-122), while Trey Higgins is hitting .308 (32-of-104).

Weather Forecast

Mississippi State and Samford won’t have to worry about inclement weather impacting Tuesday night’s game. The National Weather Service forecast calls for skies to be “sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind around 10 mph,” during the day and “mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.”

Pitching Matchup

RHP Chris Billingsley Jr. vs. RHP Ryan Vermillion

Billingsley: 1-0, 4.30 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 14.2 IP, 12 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 9 BB, 11 SO, .218 Opp. BA

Vermillion: 1-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 6.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 7 SO, .182 Opp. BA

Billingsley bump day in Birmingham pic.twitter.com/WxhnTs5eGQ — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) April 13, 2026

Mississippi State Batting Lineup

TBA

Samford Batting Lineup

TBA

How to Watch: No. 17 Mississippi State at Samford

Who: No. 17 Mississippi State Bulldogs (26-10, 7-8 SEC) at Samford Bulldogs (17-17, 5-4 SOCON)

When: 6 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Joe Lee Griffin Field, Birmingham, Ala.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 41-11

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 6, Samford 1 (March 25, 2025)

Last time out, Mississippi State: lost to Tennessee, 7-2

Last time out, Samford: def. VMI 5-3

𝗗𝗔𝗪𝗚𝗦 𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦 pic.twitter.com/5vlff7pQmp — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) April 14, 2026