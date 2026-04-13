ESPN Legend Dick Vitale Announces Melanoma Diagnosis: ‘I Plan on Winning This Battle’

Legendary ESPN commentator Dick Vitale on Monday announced a cancer diagnosis in his lungs and liver after a biopsy he underwent on Friday.

“Today, my oncologist, Dr. Brown informed me that my biopsy results have confirmed a diagnosis of melanoma in my lung and liver cavity,” Vitale said through ESPN. “I will be starting immunotherapy shortly and I plan on winning this battle.”

The unfortunate news comes after Vitale last week announced that a PET scan, CAT scan and two MRIs had shown “abnormalities” in his lungs.

Thanks @ESPNPR as I didn’t get the news I obviously wanted but they informed me that if we have success with treatments we can be successful in winning tge battle 🙏🙏🙏 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 13, 2026

Vitale had returned to the microphone during the 2025–26 college basketball season, as recently as this past March when he called the First Four NCAA tournament game between Texas and NC State alongside Brian Anderson and Charles Barkley. It was a welcome sight—and sound—for many, as the beloved Vitale, who has become synonymous with college basketball thanks to his unmatched energy and timeless catchphrases, has been away from the microphone for periods of time in recent years amid bouts with four different forms of cancer. From 2023 until February 2025, Vitale, while undergoing radiation and successful surgery to address vocal cord cancer, was away from the microphone amid a months-long process in which he was unable to use his voice.

Most recently, Vitale announced he was cancer-free in January 2025 after a 2024 biopsy of a lymph node in his neck had shown cancer.

“I’ve beaten melanoma. I’ve beaten lymphoma. I’ve beaten vocal cord cancer. I’ve beaten lymph node cancer,” Vitale said. “I’m four-for-four and I’m fully confident I’m going to make it five-for-five.”

I obviously did not get the report today that I was hoping for when my oncologist called . It has been 10 days of many exams Pet Scan - Cat scan - 2 MRI’s- Biopsy - multiple bloodwork - now at least I know what I face. The Melanoma Lung & liver cavity cancer will mean I will… — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 13, 2026

Vitale has also become a source of inspiration for many amid his health trials and tribulations, using his voice and platform to spread messages of positivity, as well as raise money for those afflicted with cancer, particularly children. The Dick Vitale Pediatric Cancer Research Fund has raised more than $100 million and has an upcoming annual Gala on May 1, which will bring together multiple figures from around the sports world to help raise funds for the foundation.

“At 86 years young, I’ve lived a hell of a life and I’m more motivated than ever to raise money for kids battling cancer,” Vitale said. “No child should ever have to go through what I’ve experienced.”

Vitale is a member of both the Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame, as well as the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He spent nearly 10 years as a high school basketball coach, led the University of Detroit Mercy to the NCAA tournament in 1977 and went on to coach the Detroit Pistons in the NBA for two seasons before he began his career in sports media.

Vitale was on the microphone for ESPN’s first major college basketball game back in 1979, and over the years has become an instantly recognizable voice on the airwaves. Vitale has also coined some truly memorable phrases, such as “diaper dandies” for talented freshmen, “human eraser” for a skilled shot-blocker and “PTPers,” prime-time performers.

“I am truly overwhelmed by all the love, support, prayers and messages I’ve received from so many people,” Vitale said. “I’m incredibly blessed to have my family beside me, and my ESPN family—led by Chairman Jimmy Pitaro—has been absolutely terrific. Their support has inspired me to keep fighting and I will do everything in my power to win another battle.”

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