An Emotional Doris Burke Pays Tribute to Mark Jones As He Calls Final ESPN Game

Sunday’s Magic at Celtics game marked not only the end of the NBA regular season for two Eastern Conference playoff contenders, but the end of an era for ESPN.

Mark Jones, a stalwart at the Worldwide Leader and best known as a top broadcaster for the network’s NBA and college football coverage, is stepping away from the network. That makes Sunday’s game his final on the microphone for ESPN; Jones first joined the network in 1990. He told Miami Herald writer Barry Jackson ahead of the game that it was his decision to step away.

Jones was joined in the booth by Doris Burke for Sunday’s season finale in Boston, and received multiple tributes during the broadcast—and a pretty fun game down the stretch to boot.

The first came moments before tip-off:

Doris Burke shows love to Mark Jones before the Magic and Celtics tip off for his last ESPN broadcast 👏 pic.twitter.com/3eX0zZ0NCx — ESPN (@espn) April 12, 2026

“I know your career is going to continue on after, but after spending more than half your life calling games for this network, tonight is it. And I just want you to know, everybody involved in the truck, here courtside, we are honored to be here with you,” Burke said to Jones, before the two shared their love for one another.

Burke wasn’t done. An even more elaborate tribute, recapping Jones’s impressive ESPN career over the last 36 years, came midway through the fourth quarter.

It got a bit dusty courtside at TD Garden, and for those watching at home.

36 years on the mic at ESPN.



Thank you, @MarkJonesESPN ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IjVgsk4Jm6 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 13, 2026

“Your voice and singular style has been constant. Thirty-six straight years on college football. Your NBA journey began in 1990 with NBA Today. And yes, Mark Jones, that jumper, as you’d say, was wet,” Burke said above a montage of great moment from Jones’s broadcasting career, and the many superstars that Jones covered and crossed paths with as a broadcaster—LeBron James, Steph Curry and even President Barack Obama, who was interviewed by Jones during a 2012 Team USA vs. Brazil basketball game.

“And for all of us, your colleagues—and there have been many, even the great Hubie Brown—Mark Jones, what we knew night by night was that your passion and your love for the NBA would shine through. And I thank you and I love you as a colleague,” Burke continued, fighting through tears.

“I love you like a sister, Doris Burke. I am so grateful to be able to take this journey with you and so many of my other wonderful colleagues at ESPN for 36 years. I couldn’t do anything and wouldn’t do anything differently. Thank you,” Jones said with a crack in his voice, the ESPN camera showing his arm around his emotional colleague.

At the time, Boston seemed to be cruising to an easy victory over Orlando. In the final eight minutes, the Magic would fight back, giving Jones a fun final game to go out on. The Celtics, powered by a clutch three by Luka Garza, would hold on to win 113–108.

Mark Jones released a statement about his ESPN departure over the weekend

Doris Burke and Mark Jones were a regular NBA broadcast pairing for ESPN over the years. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Posting to Bluesky, Jones confirmed his departure Saturday.

“It’s been a memorable journey these decades with the ABC/ESPN family, but I have decided that it’s time to move on. From the day Dennis Swanson hired me in 1990 and working with the best producer in the business Kim Belton, until today I will be grateful for the many friends and colleagues along the way,” Jones wrote.

“As I move on to my next chapter I believe my best work is yet to come. I’ll be out there cookin’ hotter than fish grease!”

It has not yet been reported where Jones will continue his career after nearly four decades at ESPN.

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