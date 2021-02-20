LIVE BASEBALL OPENING DAY UPDATES: Mississippi State vs. Texas

At long last, Mississippi State baseball is back! The No. 7 Bulldogs battle No. 9 Texas on Saturday at 11 a.m. central in the opening game of the season and the first contest in the State Farm College Showdown. Check back here (or stay here and refresh your browser) throughout the game for live updates.

Here are your starting lineups. MSU is the visitor for today's game.

No. 7 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Rowdey Jordan - CF Kamren James - SS Tanner Allen - RF Josh Hatcher - 1B Logan Tanner - C Luke Hancock - DH Scotty Dubrule - 2B Landon Jordan - 3B Drew McGowan - LF

Christian Macleod - P

No. 9 Texas Longhorns

Austin Todd - RF Eric Kennedy - LF Mike Antico - CF Zach Zubia - 1B Trey Faltine - SS Ivan Melendez - DH Cam Williams - 3B Silas Ardoin - C Murphy Stehly - 2B

Ty Madden - P

10:40 a.m. - A few notable things about MSU's Opening Day lineup. State head coach Chris Lemonis has stacked it with left-handed hitters against Texas star right-handed pitcher Ty Madden. Kamren James and Logan Tanner are the only two true right-handed hitters in State's starting nine. And in somewhat of a surprise, Drew McGowan got the Opening Day nod in left field. Brad Cumbest and Brandon Pimentel were two other candidates. Those guys will likely get a shot, perhaps over the next couple days, but cool for McGowan that he gets to start the first game of the year. It's also notable Landon Jordan is playing third and Luke Hancock is the designated hitter. That, in and of itself, isn't a huge surprise, but it's notable because it keeps standout freshman Kellum Clark's bat out of the Opening Day lineup and Lemonis has said numerous times he's got to find a way to get Clark's promising stick in there.

TOP 1 - MSU batting

-Rowdey Jordan leads off for State, works the count full, but strikes out to start the 2021 season.

-Dogs are making Ty Madden work. Kamren James works a full count as well, but he strikes out as well. 2 up, 2 down. Tanner Allen up.

- Now Tanner Allen strikes out. 3 up, 3 down and 3 strikeouts for MSU in the first. Ty Madden showing how tough he can be.

- MID 1 - MSU 0, Texas 0

BOTTOM 1 - Texas batting

- First Texas batter that Christian MacLeod faces flies out to deep left. One down.

- Texas has the game's first baserunner. Bunt single by Eric Kennedy. Runner on first with one out.

- Christian MacLeod with a fantastic breaking ball. Strikes out Antico. Two out. Man still on first for Texas.

- Kennedy steals second base. Texas with a man on second and two out.

- MacLeod strikes out Zubia to end the threat. No score after one full inning.

- END 1 - MSU 0, Texas 0

TOP 2 - MSU batting

- Josh Hatcher grounds out to second base. One out.

- Logan Tanner just drove a ball about 400 feet to deep center, but problem is it's 407 feet to the wall in center and it's caught. Two out.

- MSU now has its first baserunner. Two-out walk from Luke Hancock. Bulldog runner on first with two down.

- Now the Bulldogs have their first hit. Scotty Dubrule with a single to center. MSU threatening with runners at first and second with two outs.

- Landon Jordan RBI single to center. Hancock scores and the Bulldogs lead 1-0.

- Drew McGowan RBI single to center. Dubrule scores and the Bulldogs lead 2-0.

- Rowdey Jordan flies out to RF. Inning over, but the Dogs get a pair of runs and Texas ace Ty Madden is already up to 47 pitches through two innings.

- MID 2 - MSU 2, Texas 0

BOTTOM 2 - Texas batting

- MacLeod strikes out Faltine. One out.

- And now MacLeod strikes out Melendez. Two out.

- And a fly out to center. MacLeod is rolling. 3 up, 3 down.

- END OF 2 - MSU 2, Texas 0

TOP 3 - MSU batting

- Kamren James grounds out to third. One out.

- Tanner Allen goes down swinging. Two outs.

- Josh Hatcher grounds out to second. Inning over. Quick inning for Ty Madden. He needed it.

- MID 3 - MSU 2, Texas 0

BOTTOM 3 - Texas batting

- Ardoin flies out to right field. Nice play by Tanner Allen in right. One out.

- And now Christian MacLeod gets his fifth strikeout. Man, he's starting to roll. Two out.

- Austin Todd singles to center. Texas with a man on first and two outs.

- Sixth strikeout now for MacLeod. Inning over. MacLeod is at 48 pitches.

- END of 3 - MSU 2, Texas 0

TOP 4 - MSU batting

- Logan Tanner strikes out looking. One out.

- Luke Hancock with a solo home run down the right field line. Bulldogs lead 3-0.

