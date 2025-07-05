Pair of Mississippi State players to represent Team USA in Japan
The whole world is about to see why there was such an uproar of rumors and speculation around Mississippi State’s Ace Reese.
Reese, along with fellow Bulldog teammate Ryan McPherson, will represent Team USA in the 45th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series in Japan from July 8-13. Team USA leads in the annual summer series 135-110-2.
Reese and McPherson were selected to the United States Collegiate National Team after a five-day training camp featuring the best college baseball players in the country. It’ll be McPherson’s second time representing Team USA on the diamond. He was a member of USA Baseball’s 15U National Team in 2021.
Mississippi State is one of nine programs to have multiple players selected to the roster. Arkansas had the most with three and Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Oregon State, UCLA, North Carolina, and Virginia also had two players selected.
McPherson and Reese are scheduled to arrive in Japan today and participate in a pair of practices before the first game against Japan on Tuesday.
The 45th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series will begin with games on July 8 and 9 at Es Con Field in Hokkaido, Japan, at 3 a.m. CT/6 p.m. local. The next two games will be held July 11 and 12 at Hard Off Eco Stadium in Niigata, Japan, at 2 a.m. CT/5:00 p.m. local and 9 p.m. CT/12 p.m. local, respectively. The series will wrap up with a lone game in Tokyo at Jingu Stadium at 2 a.m. CT/5:00 p.m. local.
2025 Collegiate National Team
Eric Becker - INF/OF – Virginia
Tyler Bell - INF – Kentucky
Drew Burress - OF - Georgia Tech
Roch Cholowsky - INF – UCLA
Jason DeCaro - RHP – North Carolina
Jacob Dudan - RHP - NC State
Gabe Gaeckle - RHP – Arkansas
Cole Gibler - LHP – Arkansas
AJ Gracia - OF – Virginia
Ryder Helfrick - C – Arkansas
Ethan Kleinschmit - LHP - Oregon State
Vahn Lackey - C - Georgia Tech
Mulivai Levu - INF – UCLA
Ryan Lynch - RHP – North Carolina
Ryan Marohn - LHP - NC State
Ryan McPherson - RHP - Mississippi State
Lucas Moore - OF – Louisville
Blake Morningstar - RHP - Wake Forest
Ethan Norby - LHP – ECU
Ricky Ojeda - LHP - UC Irvine
Liam Peterson - RHP – Florida
Ace Reese - INF/OF - Mississippi State
Chris Rembert - INF – Auburn
Brett Renfrow - RHP - Virginia Tech
Zion Rose - OF – Louisville
Dax Whitney - RHP - Oregon State