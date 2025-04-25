Cowbell Corner

Pitching Breakdown: Mississippi State, Auburn Announce Starting Pitchers

The Bulldogs announced their starters for all three games, while the Tigers only announced starters for Friday and Saturday's games.

Mississippi State pitcher Pico Kohn makes a pitch against Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa Friday, April 11, 2025. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mississippi State has held a multi-run in each of its last three losses (two to Florida and one to Ole Miss) and if the Bulldogs hope to keep playing in late May, that trend can’t continue.

The Bulldogs’ starting pitchers have put their teams in position to win, but whether the bullpen falters or the other team’s bats get hot, the Bulldogs are losing these games.

This weekend’s SEC series against No. 11 Auburn (28-13, 9-9 SEC) represents Mississippi State’s toughest challenge (excluding rivalry aspects that make Ole Miss tough no matter what). A win or two this weekend will go a long way to earning a spot in the NCAA Baseball Tournament next month.

We do know who will be starting each for Mississippi State (24-17, 6-12 SEC). However, Auburn has not announced a starter for Sunday’s series finale. Sometimes this is a bit of gamesmanship, other times a coach might use his Sunday starter in a relief situation or have some other kind of plan.

Here are the announced starting pitchers, plus potential starters for Auburn on Sunday and some key arms in the bullpen for each team:

Game One

LHP Pico Kohn (4-1, 3.29 ERA, 54.2 IP, 81 SO, 14 BB, 20 ER, .204 b/avg.) vs. RHP Samuel Dutton (5-2, 2.43 ERA, 55.2 IP, 64 SO, 12 BB, 15 ER, .249 b/avg.)

Game Two

RHP Evan Siary (0-1, 4.00 ERA, 27 IP, 33 SO, 10 BB, 12 ER, .231 b/avg.) vs. LHP Cade Fisher (1-1, 4.71 ERA, 28.2 IP, 37 SO, 19 BB, 15 ER, .225 b/avg.)

Game Three

RHP Karson Ligon (4-4, 5.63 ERA, 38.1 IP, 47 SO, 14 BB, 24 ER, .252 b/avg.) vs. TBA

Potential Auburn Starters

RHP Andreas Alvarez (1-1, 7.45 ERA, 29 IP, 23 SO, 13 BB, 24 ER, .299 b/avg.)
LHP Carson Myers (0-2, 3.26 ERA, 3 SV, 30.1 IP, 39 SO, 5 BB, 11 ER, .230 b/avg.)
RHP Cam Tilly (2-1, 4.26 ERA, 25.1 IP, 36 SO, 13 BB, 12 ER, .151 b/avg.)
RHP Parker Carlson (3-1, 3.38 ERA, 1 SV, 18.2 IP, 20 SO, 3 BB, 7 ER, .197 b/avg.)
LHP Giffin Graves (3-1, 3.68 ERA, 14.2 IP, 14 SO, 9 BB, 6 ER, .170 b/avg.)

Notable Relief Pitchers

Mississippi State

RHP Ryan McPherson (4-0, 2.96 ERA, 1 SV, 27.1 IP, 44 SO, 8 BB, 9 ER, .184 b/avg.)
RHP Stone Simmons (3-2, 3.65 ERA, 2 SV, 24.2 IP, 33 SO, 10 BB, 10 ER, .258 b/avg.)
RHP Ben Davis (1-2, 4.38 ERA, 18.2 IP, 42 SO, 5 BB, 11 ER, .159 b/avg.)

Auburn

RHP Ryan Hetzler (0-0, 5.12 ERA, 4 SV, 19.1 IP, 17 SO, 3 BB, 11 ER, .219 b/avg.)
RHP Jett Johnson (4-0, 4.76 ERA, 1 SV, 11.1 IP, 11 SO, 8 BB, 6 ER, .171 b/avg.)
RHP Dylan Watts (2-0, 6.45 ERA, 1 SV, 22.1 IP, 24 SO, 10 BB, 6 ER, .264 b/avg.)

