How to Watch: Mississippi State at No. 11 Auburn
If Mississippi State hopes to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament, it’s time is now.
The Bulldogs have just four SEC series left, two of which are against unranked SEC teams. But the other two are against teams that have spent multiple weeks in the top 25, No. 11 Auburn and No. 23 Ole Miss.
Both the Tigers and Rebels have fallen in those rankings, but still represent great opportunities for the Bulldogs to improve their NCAA resume and RPI ranking. The first opportunity arrives Friday when Mississippi State travels to Auburn, Ala.
"Just got to go this weekend and play," Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis said after the Bulldogs’ Governor’s Cup loss to Ole Miss Tuesday night. "We need to have a good weekend. We need to go to Auburn and play well and stack it up and move on from there."
The Tigers saw their status as a top 10 team fall away after being swept by No. 1 Texas last week, but had pulled off a series sweep against then-No. 3 LSU the week before.
Mississippi State has shown an ability to build a lead late in games, and with Pico Kohn on the mound it’s a lot easier, but they’ve seen those leads slip away more often than not. Avoiding that scenario this weekend, will be a top priority.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Bulldogs’ and Tigers’ weekend series:
Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (24-17, 6-12 SEC) at No. 11 Auburn Tigers (28-13, 9-9 SEC)
When: 6 p.m., Friday
Where: Plainsman Park, Auburn, Ala.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 120-98-1
Last Meeting: Mississippi State 3, Auburn 1 (April 21, 2024)
Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 23 Ole Miss, 8-7 (10 innings)
Last time out, Tigers: def. No. 24 Georgia Tech, 1-0