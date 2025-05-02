Pitching Breakdown: Mississippi State Not Changing Starting Rotation
With the off-field drama in Starkville, it’s easy to forget there’s actual games to be played this weekend.
Mississippi State will host Kentucky for a three-game series at Dudy Noble Field, part of the Super Bulldog Weekend. While plenty of fans will be discussing the firing of Chris Lemonis and who might replace him, the Bulldogs need a win or two to keep their faint, postseason hopes alive.
Bulldogs’ interim coach Justin Parker won’t be changing up the starting pitcher rotation. Ace lefty Pico Kohn will get things started for Mississippi needing just 11 more strikeouts to hit the century mark. The Bulldogs will have their usual amount of arms available for the Wildcats with familiar names on the Student-Athlete Availability Report as out.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the pitching matchups for the Mississippi State and Kentucky this weekend:
Kentucky at Mississippi State Starting Pitchers
Game One
RHP Nate Harris (4-2, 3.67 ERA, 41.2 IP, 31 SO, 15 BB, 17 ER, .214 b/avg.) vs. LHP Pico Kohn (4-2, 3.82 ERA, 61.1 IP, 89 SO, 15 BB, 26 ER, .219 b/avg.)
Game Two
RHP Nic McCay (4-0, 3.42 ERA, 52.2 IP, 54 SO, 31 BB, 20 ER, .179 b/avg.) vs. RHP Evan Siary (1-1, 4.09 ERA, 33 IP, 37 SO, 11 BB, 15 ER, .222 b/avg.)
Game Three
LHP Ben Cleaver (5-2, 3.02 ERA, 59.2 IP, 68 SO, 21 BB, 20 ER, .176 b/avg.) vs. RHP Karson Ligon (4-5, 7.03 ERA, 39.2 IP, 48 SO, 17 BB, 31 ER, .278 b/avg.)
Notable Bullpen Pitchers
Kentucky
RHP Simon Gregersen (0-2, 1 SV, 4.57 ERA, 21.2 IP, 18 SO, 14 BB, 11 ER, .208 b/avg.)
RHP Jackson Nove (0-2, 5.13 ERA, 26.1 IP, 42 SO, 13 BB, 15 ER, .243 b/avg.)
RHP James McCoy 1-0, 2 SV, 0.64 ERA, 14 IP, 6 SO, 3 BB, 1 ER, .224 b/avg.)
LHP Ethan Walker (1-1, 5.13 ERA, 33.1 IP, 30 SO, 14 BB, 19 ER, .298 b/avg.)
RHP Scott Rouse (3-1, 1 SV, 5.97 ERA, 34.2 IP, 39 SO, 12 BB, 23 ER, .286 b/avg.)
Mississippi State
Luke Dotson (0-1, 2 SV, 2.93 ERA, 15.1 IP, 21 SO, 9 BB, 5 ER, .196 b/avg.)
Ryan McPherson (4-0, 1 SV, 3.58 ERA, 27.2 IP, 44 SO, 8 BB, 11 ER, .198 b/avg.)
Stone Simmons (3-2, 2 SV, 4.85 ERA, 26 IP, 36 SO, 10 BB, 14 ER, .283 b/avg.)
Ben Davis (1-2, 4.69 ERA, 40.1 IP, 46 SO, 16 BB, 21 ER, .242 b/avg.)
Nate Williams (1-3, 5.12 ERA, 19.1 IP, 42 SO, 7 BB, 11 ER, .157 b/avg.)