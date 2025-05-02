Cowbell Corner

Pitching Breakdown: Mississippi State Not Changing Starting Rotation

The Bulldogs may have changed head coaches, but will keep their normal rotation of starting pitchers for this weekend's SEC series against Kentucky.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs' Evan Siary (12) pitches as Auburn Tigers baseball takes on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Friday, April 25, 2025.
Mississippi State Bulldogs' Evan Siary (12) pitches as Auburn Tigers baseball takes on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Friday, April 25, 2025. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the off-field drama in Starkville, it’s easy to forget there’s actual games to be played this weekend.

Mississippi State will host Kentucky for a three-game series at Dudy Noble Field, part of the Super Bulldog Weekend. While plenty of fans will be discussing the firing of Chris Lemonis and who might replace him, the Bulldogs need a win or two to keep their faint, postseason hopes alive.

Bulldogs’ interim coach Justin Parker won’t be changing up the starting pitcher rotation. Ace lefty Pico Kohn will get things started for Mississippi needing just 11 more strikeouts to hit the century mark. The Bulldogs will have their usual amount of arms available for the Wildcats with familiar names on the Student-Athlete Availability Report as out.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the pitching matchups for the Mississippi State and Kentucky this weekend:

Kentucky at Mississippi State Starting Pitchers

Game One

RHP Nate Harris (4-2, 3.67 ERA, 41.2 IP, 31 SO, 15 BB, 17 ER, .214 b/avg.) vs. LHP Pico Kohn (4-2, 3.82 ERA, 61.1 IP, 89 SO, 15 BB, 26 ER, .219 b/avg.)

Game Two

RHP Nic McCay (4-0, 3.42 ERA, 52.2 IP, 54 SO, 31 BB, 20 ER, .179 b/avg.) vs. RHP Evan Siary (1-1, 4.09 ERA, 33 IP, 37 SO, 11 BB, 15 ER, .222 b/avg.)

Game Three

LHP Ben Cleaver (5-2, 3.02 ERA, 59.2 IP, 68 SO, 21 BB, 20 ER, .176 b/avg.) vs. RHP Karson Ligon (4-5, 7.03 ERA, 39.2 IP, 48 SO, 17 BB, 31 ER, .278 b/avg.)

Notable Bullpen Pitchers

Kentucky

RHP Simon Gregersen (0-2, 1 SV, 4.57 ERA, 21.2 IP, 18 SO, 14 BB, 11 ER, .208 b/avg.)
RHP Jackson Nove (0-2, 5.13 ERA, 26.1 IP, 42 SO, 13 BB, 15 ER, .243 b/avg.)
RHP James McCoy 1-0, 2 SV, 0.64 ERA, 14 IP, 6 SO, 3 BB, 1 ER, .224 b/avg.)
LHP Ethan Walker (1-1, 5.13 ERA, 33.1 IP, 30 SO, 14 BB, 19 ER, .298 b/avg.)
RHP Scott Rouse (3-1, 1 SV, 5.97 ERA, 34.2 IP, 39 SO, 12 BB, 23 ER, .286 b/avg.)

Mississippi State

Luke Dotson (0-1, 2 SV, 2.93 ERA, 15.1 IP, 21 SO, 9 BB, 5 ER, .196 b/avg.)
Ryan McPherson (4-0, 1 SV, 3.58 ERA, 27.2 IP, 44 SO, 8 BB, 11 ER, .198 b/avg.)
Stone Simmons (3-2, 2 SV, 4.85 ERA, 26 IP, 36 SO, 10 BB, 14 ER, .283 b/avg.)
Ben Davis (1-2, 4.69 ERA, 40.1 IP, 46 SO, 16 BB, 21 ER, .242 b/avg.)
Nate Williams (1-3, 5.12 ERA, 19.1 IP, 42 SO, 7 BB, 11 ER, .157 b/avg.)

DAWG FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Baseball