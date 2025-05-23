Recapping Mississippi State's NCAA Tournament Resume, Coaching Search Update
Mississippi State’s hot streak since firing Chris Lemonis came to crashing halt this week at the SEC Baseball Tournament by the SEC’s other maroon team.
The Bulldogs’ 9-1 run to end the season ended Wednesday morning when Texas A&M beat them 9-0. But Mississippi State’s season still has at least one week left.
The one-and-done experience in Hoover, Ala. was disappointing, but it didn’t take Mississippi State out of the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs will be a No. 3 seed in a NCAA Regional when the field of 64 is announced.
Here’s a quick recap of the Bulldogs’ NCAA Tournament resume:
- Overall Record: 34-21
- SEC Record: 15-15
- RPI: 33
- Strength of Schedule: 35
- vs T25: 7-14
- Quad 1: 8-17
- Quad 2: 3-3
- Quad 3: 9-1
- Quad 4: 14-0
That record against top 25 teams isn’t great, but everything else is good enough to get into the NCAA Tournament. Even if Texas A&M keeps its conference tournament run going, the Bulldogs are secure. It’s also unlikely upsets in other conference tournaments, resulting in a surprise automatic qualifying team, would take away their at-large invitation.
So, basically, Mississippi State fans can sit back and watch the rest of SEC Tournament with ease.
The 2025 NCAA baseball tournament field will be officially announced at noon Monday on the official selection show. The show will be broadcasted on ESPN2 or ESPNU.
Coaching Search Update
There really isn’t much to report, which isn’t surprising. It’s very likely we won’t hear anything beyond rumors and speculation until next week. But there are other potential developments that could impact the Bulldogs’ search.
Texas A&M is on a deep run in Hoover and still may not get into the NCAA Tournament without winning the whole tournament. If the Aggies don’t make the field of 64, they could potentially do what Mississippi State did and fire its coach.
That would definitely impact the coaching carousel and Texas A&M has the money to hire pretty much whoever they want (except for Jim Schlossnagle). It wouldn’t be surprising if the Aggies and Bulldogs have the same list of candidates and a bidding war emerges.
Virginia coach Brian O’Connor’s name continues to pop up in the rumor mill and was reportedly a candidate to replace Schlossnagle in College Station last year. Would he be a candidate again?
The Cavaliers aren’t likely to make the NCAA Tournament, which would open the window for Mississippi State’s chance next week. So, we may be closer to knowing something than we think.