SEC Baseball Power Rankings: Week 4

After four weeks of SEC play, there is still a clear frontrunner in the conference with each of the other teams falling at least four games behind.

Four weeks of SEC play are now in the rearview mirror, and some separation has started to form between the first and the worst.

Tennessee remains the clear front runner in the SEC with a perfect 12-0 record in the conference. Georgia and Arkansas are right behind the Vols with an 8-4 record each. Auburn, Alabama and Texas A&M have had unprecedented success through the first four weekends of action, while former national champion Mississippi State and national runner-up Vanderbilt sit at 4-8 and 5-7, respectively. Ole Miss was ranked No. 1 less than a month ago but has since fallen apart and is tied for last in the SEC-West with a 4-8 record. 

Here are my SEC power rankings after four weeks of tough conference competition. 

1. Tennessee 

2. Arkansas

3. Georgia

4. Auburn

5. LSU

6. Vanderbilt

7. Florida

8. Alabama

9. Texas A&M

10. Kentucky

11. Mississippi State

12. Ole Miss

13. Missouri

14. South Carolina

