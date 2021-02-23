Landon Sims chosen as SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week

Landon Sims' 2021 season is off to a perfect start and the Southeastern Conference has taken notice.

Sims, who worked four perfect innings of relief for Mississippi State against Texas on Saturday, was tabbed as SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week on Monday by the league. Sims shared the honor with Caleb Bolden of Arkansas, who also threw four hitless innings out of the bullpen this past weekend.

Sims actually picked up a pair of awards on Monday. He was also selected for the Golden Spikes Award D1Baseball Performance of the Week as announced by USA Baseball.

All the accolades for Sims come following his electric showing for MSU in the season opener. Sims entered in the fifth inning of State's eventual 8-3 win over Texas. He inherited a bases-loaded situation with nobody out. Sims struck out three straight Longhorns to get out of the jam, then added three additional dominant innings. At one point, he struck out seven straight Texas hitters.

Sims ultimately struck out 10 of the 12 batters he faced as he went on to earn the win. The only two balls put in play against him were a sixth-inning groundout and an eighth-inning fly out.

"That was really good and that's what he's been," MSU head coach Chris Lemonis said of Sims following Saturday's game. "He may have been our hottest pitcher coming (into the season). He's been good. He's a starter on probably every staff in the country and could be on ours. But he has the versatility to come out of the bullpen and be used in so many different ways."

To hear from Sims himself, video of his postgame press conference from Saturday can be found at the top of this page.

More on Mississippi State baseball:

Diamond Dog notebook: New rankings, the home opener, Will Bednar and more

Bulldogs show championship-caliber mettle with performance at Showdown

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.