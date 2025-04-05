Mississippi State's Stephen shines in Minor League Debut
Former Mississippi State pitcher Khal Stephen might have had to wait a calendar year to make his minor league debut, but one thing is for certain, he didn't disappoint. Stephen made his minor league debut on Friday with the Dunedin Blue Jays, the Toronto Blue Jays' Single-A Affiliate, and all he did was toss five scoreless innings.
Does it stink the former Bulldog had to settle for a no-decision and that his team lost? Sure it does. But remember this -t he minor leagues aren't about wins and losses. They're about development, and so far, Stephen is one step ahead of the curve.
Stephen struck out the side to begin his pro career and showed solid command -- 46 strikes on 69 pitches. Stephen added three more punchouts to finish with six on the night, but no runs on a pair of hits and a walk in your minor league debut is excellent, no matter who you are or how high you were drafted.
Expect Stephen's pitch count to go up a little in his next start, but so far, so good. Stephen was Toronto's second round draft choice (No. 59 overall) last year, and the second of Mississippi State's program-record-tying 11 players taken in last year's draft.